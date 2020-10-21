Within five years, Jesmyn Ward lost five young men in her life. As she struggled to deal with her grief, she peeled back the layers on what could have set these men on a doomed path, to answer the question of why they died.

The result is this memoir where she writes about life in her community, racism, grief, drugs, pain, poverty, desperation, and how these contributed to their demise and that of so many other black men. Jesmyn revisits her pain in this devastating and profound memoir that will most likely move you to tears.