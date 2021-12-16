12 Diverse Holiday Romance Books To Enjoy the Winter Season

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is upon us! Though let’s be real…we started to think about the jolly holidays when Halloween was over. Throw your skull and bat decorations back into that box you’ll be for sure bringing out the next year, search “All I Want For Christmas is You” by the queen Mariah Carey on your preferred music streaming service, put up some twinkle lights, and you’re ready for whatever this next season might bring you. And so, for this reason, these next diverse holiday romance books need to be on your lists!

For many in the Latine/x culture, the holidays are big! For me, December 24 is the day to eat dinner with your family. If you look at the table that day, you would find romeritos with mole, cod fish, apple salad, and turkey, among other things. We play games, like charades or any other board game that happens to be close by. It’s a fun time to spend with your loved ones and we sure love to always make everything a party. And then on December 25, the actual Christmas day, you open up your presents under the tree, eat reheated food from the night before, and that’s basically it. Some might watch football, but I know that many don’t follow that same tradition.

But Christmas is not universally observed during the holiday season. Let’s not forget that! There are more than 7 billion people in this world; some celebrate Christmas for religious reason, for others it’s a totally secular holiday, and still many others observe traditions like Kwanzaa, Diwali, or Hanukkah. This next list will feature holiday romance books with different winter holidays, but also racial diversity and LGBTQ+ representation on the page.

Gingerbread Kisses by Lucy Eden Part Hallmark, part steamy romance book, Gingerbread Kisses is the sweetest, most delicious novella you will need for this holiday season. Mark is set to buy this cute little bakery, but the owner has something to say about that. Unbeknownst to Liz, Mark falls for her at first sight! One day though, he hears that Liz needs a fake dad for her daughter’s gingerbread competition and he has decided to help. But Liz has to also do something for him: be his fake date to his grandma’s Christmas ball.

Love and Latkes by Stacey Agdern Coming back to your hometown during the holiday season always tends to go sideways. And in this lovely Hanukkah romance novel you’ll see how it’s going to go for Batya. A latke fry-off contest is going to reunite two souls. Both of them think that this contest is going to bring them one step closer to their dreams, but they never really thought it would also bring love and romance to their lives.

The Holiday Switch by Tif Marcelo Switching phones with that one person you find annoying…changes things, am I right? This clearly happens to Lila Castro when she suddenly finds herself working with her boss’s frustratingly cute nephew, Teddy Veracruz. This cute, adorable romance will quickly put you in the mood for the holiday season.

Sweet On You by Carla de Guzman Now, if you love grumpy/sunshine trope where the heroine is the one who’s grumpy, check out this title immediately! Café owner Sari thinks the Christmas season is the best time of the year. But this year, things are a bit different for her. Mainly her sister is moving out! Also the cute new neighbor just opened up a bakery next door and he’s stealing all her clients.

The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish Roan Parrish always blesses us with the warmest romances, and this one is no different! Perfect for the coldest season of the year. All Adam wanted was to raise a family, but solo parenting is what he got. After a messy breakup, he is focusing on bringing a good life to his daughter and this means to make her Christmas wish come true. The one to help might be someone who he never thought possible: his new, reclusive neighbor Wes.

Christmas in Full Bloom by Denise N. Wheatley Denise N. Wheatley also published another holiday romance last year, Love at the Icicle Café, so if you want more books, get that finger clicking. A wedding on Christmas? A magical time to do it. Floral designer Lauren is back in Maple Valley, Michigan, for her sister’s wedding and she’s determined to be the best maid of honor. But the best man is the man she left behind when she went after her dreams…Sparks fly in this festive, romantic love story.

A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli Niki Randhawa has always followed the rules. She went for the stable job instead of going after her dreams. She dates good-on-paper guys while the ones who actually create butterflies inside her are left in the dust. When she is laid off, Niki says enough is enough, and decides to travel to India for her friend Diya’s wedding. It’s there that she meets free-spirited Sam, someone who makes her forget who she is for a moment. This book is a beautiful tale of getting to know yourself once again, but also finding that person that accepts all of you, with no hesitation.

A Trapped Holiday Heart by Wynta Tyme Have you ever imagined what would it feel to be trapped inside a snow globe? Well, read this paranormal romance and meet Cherry and Lane to find out! A Trapped Holiday Heart is going to be a rerelease this holiday season with some added new scenes. Take a ride in this fun story about Cherry, who gets trapped inside a snow globe. While encased, she meets a sexy Adonis inside! Find out how she’s going to get herself out, have her happily ever after, and discover the reason why she was sent there.

Collie Jolly by Leigh Landry Anything to do with dogs, I’m in. Collie Jolly is that Christmas romance novel you need in your life. Doggies, the Christmas spirit, and a romance to tie everything up in a nice, little bow? Say no more. A heartwarming story about one dog trainer and her client/boss…and lots of cute doggies. Desperate for a job, Ashley applies to be Madison’s dog trainer, even though she has never done it before. But dogs always bring people together, right? In this case, Madison and Ashley find themselves falling in love during this season.

The Kwanzaa Brunch by D.L. White A funny Kwanzaa romance novella that will bring a smile to your face instantly! If you’re looking for a sexy, romantic story, you should definitely think about picking up this title. Sienna is tired of the same old things in her life. When a new employee at her workplace happens to walk through the doors, things start changing. Booker is going to become your new favorite romance hero this holiday season!

Being Merry by Meka James If you’ve been wanting a grumpy/sunshine F/F Christmas romance book, just one-click this right now. Meka James will bring you smuttiness, romance, and the joy of Christmas. Noelle is all about Christmas while Lennox is basically a Grinch. Put the two of them together in an apartment, becoming temporary roommates, and things are bound to happen. High heat but also a sweet romance is what you will find inside the pages of this book.

One Winter’s Kiss by L.C. Son For fantasy fans, this fairytale-inspired romance will be the right pick for you. Winter’s life has been planned out since birth and she has conformed herself to that fate. But then she sees him — Lux — and nothing is ever the same. Because Lux, a hybrid wolf, also feels that pull and though their romance is very much forbidden, they’ll try their hardest for a shared happily ever after.

Diverse holiday romance books are on the rise and I’m happy to show you a small list of those books. I’m sure I’m missing so many, especially from Harlequin who we can always expect beautiful holiday stories from. If you’re looking for more books to add to your list, check out these holiday romance novels!