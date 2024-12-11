Disney Has Reportedly Pulled a MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Episode for Telling a Trans-Inclusive Story
With so much going on in the world, it’s impossible to keep up with all of the important new developments in comics. That’s where this newsletter can help you out!
News From DC and Marvel
- Deadpool & Wolverine unsurprisingly did numbers on Disney+ during its debut week (I was one of those numbers).
- Disney+ also made headlines in a bad way: The Verge reported a rumor that a second-season episode of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will not be released for doing the unthinkable: being nice to trans people.
- DC has released a new mobile game, DC Heroes United, that lets players choose what happens in a connected animated series.
- Colin Chilvers, who won an Oscar for his visual effects on the groundbreaking 1978 film Superman and who also worked on X-Men, passed away on November 19.
- Speaking of 1978’s Superman, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a documentary about the film’s star, is coming to Max on December 7.
News From the Wider Comics World
- There is a Mighty Mouse animated feature in the works, thanks in part to Ryan Reynolds’ production company.
- Forbidden Planet’s Bristol location reopened on December 7 after having to close down for several months due to a fire.
- The Hollywood Reporter‘s Daniel Fienberg reviewed Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse, a new documentary about, well, you can guess.