Mystery and Thriller Promotions Discover the bold dystopian thriller HAPPYHEAD from award-winning author Josh Silver! Ryan Riss Oct 22, 2024 Ryan Riss Staff Writer View All posts by Ryan Riss You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Perfect Dark Academia Novel for Your Fall TBR Feminist Magical Realism: 8 Recent Novels to Charm Your Bookshelves The Best New Book Releases Out October 22, 2024 This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction