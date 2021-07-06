7 More of the Best Audiobooks to Celebrate Disability Pride Month

Autistic author Helen Hoang is a much beloved author in the romance community for her novels centered around autistic Asian and Asian American protagonists. In The Kiss Quotient, leading lady Stella Lane decides that she needs to get out of her lab and improve her sex life by getting help from a professional. She hires professional escort Michael Phan, but soon very real sparks fly and their steamy relationship becomes something more than just professional. Carly Robbins is a fantastic narrator, providing the perfect narrative voice for Stella Lane’s viewpoint.