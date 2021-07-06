7 More of the Best Audiobooks to Celebrate Disability Pride Month
July is Disability Pride Month! I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate disabled, chronically ill, Deaf, and neurodivergent authors and their amazing audiobooks! As a disabled person, I love seeing authors from my community loved and appreciated by the wider bookish community. So here are some fabulous audiobooks that would be perfect for your Disability Pride TBR.
Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma
Disability rights advocate Haben Girma shares her experience growing up as the child of Eritrean refugees and traveling back to Asmara to visit family. Eventually, Girma decided to attend Harvard Law, and she used her time at school to invent a new text-to-braille technology that helps her, and other folks from the Deafblind community, connect with the world around them. Girma narrates the audiobook, using her own performance to help tell her story.
Growing Up Disabled in Australia edited by Carly Findlay, Narrated by the Editor
Perfect for lovers of other disability anthologies like Disability Visibility, Growing Up Disabled in Australia features disabled writers from all around the Australian continent, representing folks from all walks of life who have a wide range of different conditions. Editor Carly Findlay narrates the audiobook, adapting her narration to the wide range of writing styles.
Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary, Resilient, Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig, Narrated by the Author
In this collection of essays, Rebekah Taussig discusses disability from her perspective as a disabled person who grew up in the ’90s and ’00s with very little representation of disabled folks in the media. From internalized ableism to navigating an ableist society, Taussig discusses the topic with generosity and grace. She also narrates the audiobook herself, making this book an even better listening experience.
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert, Narrated by Ione Butler
As a huge Talia Hibbert fan, I couldn’t have imagined that she could top Get a Life, Chloe Brown and Take a Hint, Dani Brown. But Hibbert was like “Hold my beer!” and gave us the fantastic end to the Brown Sisters series, Act Your Age, Eve Brown. There’s a quaint bed and breakfast, two autistic people falling in love, and some VERY steamy scenes that may fog up your glasses (you have been warned!)—what’s not to love?!
The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang, Narrated by the Author
All too often, folks try to exclude mental illness from the disability community, but we are having none of that here. In this essay collection, Esmé Weijun Wang describes her experience with Schizoaffective Disorder and the ableism that she’s faced. She delves deep into society’s understanding of her illness as well as her everyday reality. Wang performs the audiobook herself, which was the perfect choice for this deeply personal collection.
Golem Girl by Riva Lehrer, Narrated by Riva Lehrer and Cassandra Campbell
In this brilliant memoir, Riva Lehrer tells the story of her life growing up in the 60s with spina bifida. After spending much of her younger years with intense internalized ableism, she discovers an artist collective that helps her come out of her shell and embrace her body as it is, all through her art. Cassandra Campbell narrates the majority of the memoir, beautifully capturing Lehrer’s narrative voice.
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang, Narrated by Carly Robins
Autistic author Helen Hoang is a much beloved author in the romance community for her novels centered around autistic Asian and Asian American protagonists. In The Kiss Quotient, leading lady Stella Lane decides that she needs to get out of her lab and improve her sex life by getting help from a professional. She hires professional escort Michael Phan, but soon very real sparks fly and their steamy relationship becomes something more than just professional. Carly Robbins is a fantastic narrator, providing the perfect narrative voice for Stella Lane’s viewpoint.
