Dinosaurs Make the Best Pets
That’s what my comics tell me, and as we all know, comic books never lie!
Comic Book Cover Stud Earrings by CraftyJewels72
Ever wanted to wear your favorite comic books on your head? Well, that’s weird, but here you go! Just pick the character you want! $6+
Dark & Twisted: The Killing Hole by Steve Niles, Trevor Denham, and Ryan Winn
Stewart has no friends, might as well have no family, and no support from anyone at school or in the wider community. He bonds with new kid Peter over how terrible their lives are. But griping about bullies and uncaring adults is one thing; deciding to act on their anger and desire for vengeance is something else…
Cat & Cat Adventures: The Staff of Knowledge by Susie Yi
This cute children’s series continues with Squash and Ginny being sent on a very important quest: to recover a powerful artifact for a friend of theirs. Things go great, until suddenly they don’t, and our cute little heroes have to go on an even more epic quest to set things right!
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: dinosaurs! If you never got over your dino phase as a kid, you’ll love these comics. (And yes, I know pterosaurs aren’t technically dinosaurs, but dinosaurs don’t technically fight crime either, so we will suspend our disbelief today.)
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Volume One: BFF by Amy Reeder, Brandon Montclare, and Natacha Bustos
Lunella is an unusual girl in many ways. First of all, she’s a certified genius. And second, she has an honest-to-goodness T-rex for a pet! How will this dynamic duo navigate such challenges as super-powered dino hunters and the New York school system?
Lost Time by Tas Mukanik
Trapped alone in the Cretaceous period, Evie passes the time by raising a baby pterosaur as her own. She nevertheless still longs to return to her own time period, so when she gets the chance to do it, she and her beloved pet will face incredible odds to get Evie back where she belongs!
