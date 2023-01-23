Digital Swag for Literati

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When I think of books, I think of paper, ink, and that wonderful smell of a freshly opened book. But we live in a digital world, and every literati can enjoy some digital swag, too!

I’m not talking about your ereader case, either. I’m talking about digital swag for your phone, tablet, or computer. Bookish goods that can add a little library style to your screens or bring a little bookstore vibe to your devices. Just because it’s digital doesn’t mean it has to feel digital.

There are some amazing products out there that feature beautiful graphic design elements. Whether you’re looking to spruce up a tired-looking desktop display or transform the aesthetic of your smart phone, these products are designed to bring some bookish bling to your digital world.

In addition to graphics, some of the items on this list will help you track your reading in style. There are thoughtfully crafted reading journals and other resources that’ll make it easy for you to log your latest read or plan for the next one.

So for the digital literati hoping to turn their devices into little libraries, this is the list for you!

Digital Planners & Accessories This dark academia digital planner ($30) is super cool! It looks great, but it also has tons of really functional features. I love the way the navigation works based on items on a desktop rather than a linear tab-style mechanism.

These digital bookish stickers ($5) are gorgeous. They’re versatile and nicely rendered, and they’re also sure to make every literati want to stop everything and pick up a book. Bonus: the seller also makes them in packs that feature a variety of skin tones!

These digital book lover stickers ($5) are too sweet to pass up! In addition to pretty pictures, they also have a lot of functional graphics (like stars for ranking your reads or list-style images for you to write on). The pack even comes with four journal covers!

This pack of digital book lover stickers ($6) offers a totally different aesthetic than the previous one. It also comes with its own reading challenge and some fun floral illustrations.

Bookish Goods for Your Phone Tired of looking at the same old app icons on your phone? The book lover app icon pack ($7) will transform your device into a cute little digital book nook.

For digital literati who like to get their social media on, this minimalist Bookstagram post template pack ($9) will help you do it in style! It may be minimalist, but it’ll have maximum impact.

Need some quick filters to help your Bookstagram pics look amazing? This bookish boho Lightroom preset pack ($6) delivers ten of them so you don’t have to do all the editing yourself.

These Bookstagram story stickers ($4) will help you spruce up any post. Offering cute phrases, pretty line art, and even some fun frames, these story stickers will up your literati game.

Computer Desktop Accessories I know cats and books aren’t the same thing, but they go together so well. With that in mind, this cat desktop organizer pack ($5) is too cute to pass up! With 20 customizable wallpapers (including calendar pages), it’s sure to help keep your desktop decluttered year-round!

If you’re not interested in organizer backgrounds, these dark and light academia desktop wallpapers ($3) are a great option for transforming your desktop into a literati-friendly digital space.

No matter what your desktop looks like, replacing your computer’s standard-issue icons with these beautiful dark academia desktop folder icons ($8) will liven things up. They look great on light and dark backgrounds and will make your desktop feel like a cozy library.

Whether you’re looking for more desktop wallpapers or want some interesting bookish backgrounds to use in your digital presentations, this pack of old paper textures ($5) should do the trick!

Digital Reading Journals I’m a huge fan of keeping track of my reading, and this dark-themed digital reading journal ($6) is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. It’s hyperlinked (for use with specific apps) and has a wide variety of page templates for you to choose from. They make a light-themed one, too!

This bullet journal reading journal ($44) has tons of templates to choose from and also includes reading challenges from sites like Book Riot (among others), reflection pages, pages for planning your reading, and tons of other thoughtful goodies sure to appeal to even the most choosy literati!

This clever book club journal ($8) doesn’t just help you keep track of the books your book club has read. It also includes pages to help your club stay organized, keep track of books borrowed and loaned, schedule meetings, and plan social events.