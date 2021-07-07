Good Literary Taste: Literary Tea to Sip While You Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are few things that pair better with a book than tea. Whether you’re distinctly #TeamTea or, like me, are equally loyal to tea and coffee, a hot drink never seems to fail as the perfect thing when you’re leafing through your latest read. Like literature, tea can be soothing. It can be surprising. It can heal. It can be a different experience for everyone who tastes it. Most of all, it can intensify the relaxing experience that is enjoying a good book (especially on those rainy days). But what if I told you that you can take it a step further and have the ultimate book-and-tea experience? With the wonders of the Internet and small business, I can say it’s true: literary tea is a thing.

What does “literary tea” entail, exactly? Like bookish candles, bookish tea is carefully crafted to reflect its inspiring material. Maybe you want to hunker down with War and Peace and need a little something extra to get you through. Or perhaps you’re looking for the perfect blend to drink while you enjoy Arabian Nights. If you’re desiring a tea to match your book — especially the classics — we’ve got you covered. And if you want some general bookish tea to sip with your current adventure, we can suggest some of those, too.

Sassenach by beccaslittleboutique: This black loose leaf Outlander-inspired tea features ginger, peach, and purple sugar for a sweet flavor touched with heat, just like the series. $12

Starfall by LovedByLynn: Earl Grey, lavender, blue cornflowers, silver star sprinkles, and edible glitter come together in a loose leaf blend to evoke A Court of Thorns and Roses. $2.50+

Literary Tea Sampler by BeauTeaStudio: Six teas inspired by various classic novels make up a pack. This collection includes black tea, white tea, herbal teal, and green tea, offering caffeinated and non-caffeinated options. $14+

Arabian Nights by FlyPaperProducts: This loose leaf turmeric tea features a bright fruity blend combined with a hit of spice with black peppercorn. $8.75

Confucius Inspired Tea by LiteraryTeaCompany: Available loose leaf or bagged, this jasmine green tea incorporates lychee for a hint of sweetness. $8.70

Rabindranath Tagore Inspired Tea by RosieLeaTeaUK: This common black chai blend is available loose leaf or bagged. $16

Winterfell by TheSunnyTeacup: This loose leaf herbal tea combines cacao shells, tulsi, and mint for a caffeine-free peppermint chocolate taste. $10

War and Peach Tea Tin with Bookmark by NovelTeaTins: A pun gives this literary tea a flavor of pineapple, peach, chamomile, and sunflower in a looseleaf white tea. This tea also comes with a matching bookmark. $16

Darcy’s Delight Tea by FridayTea: A little dark and refreshing like Mr. Darcy, this loose leaf tea offers flavors of oolong, orange peel, and osmanthus flower. $7+

Samwise Gamgee by TheForestWitch: This herbal bookish tea is true to its loyal gardener inspiration, including flavors of chamomile, rose, rosehips, strawberries, and cream. $8.50

Merricat Tea by MalfoyTeaEmporium: Black tea meets with raspberry, blackberry, cranberry, and creme flavors inspired by We Have Always Lived in the Castle. $8.50+

Queen Titania Tea by GraniteAndFir: The queen of fairies meets her match in this strong, playful tea flavored with florals, mugwort, and skullcap. $8

