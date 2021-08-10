The Best Decorative Books for Coffee Tables

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a book worm in possession of a living space, enjoys displaying their passion for literature. After all, there are so many ways to show you’re a nerd for the written word. You can personalize furniture, accessorize a cute tote bag, or get very creative with book pages. Our whole host of Book Fetish posts are dedicated to this desire to celebrate our collective bookishness. It’s just wonderful, right? Well, I’ve got some more bookish goodness for you, and it has to do with decorative books for coffee tables!

Ah. The coffee table. Part desk and part footstool, the coffee table is a great piece of furniture that serves many purposes. It can be your unofficial dining table for late night snacks as well as your tea or coffee holder. One of its major roles is housing your remote controls, small decorative items, books, magazines, and other reading materials. At its core, the coffee table is a convenient piece of furniture for holding household objects and beverages while also providing a place to exhibit some decoration! Because of its usefulness and location in your living space, it’s an excellent area to exhibit your adoration for books.

What is the ideal type of book for your coffee table? Glad you asked. You can always place some of your favorite books on your coffee table. This could be a limited edition of a classic book, a signed copy of a new contemporary novel, or a beautiful hardcover with gold lettering. Personal favorites and collector’s editions aside, there are some notable features that make up the ideal coffee table book. The first is that the outside of these books are usually as stunning as the inside. Second, they tend to be oversized books, which are great for exhibiting the gorgeous images and photography within their pages. Third, many coffee table books may have a fair amount of text, but they are typically focused on imagery. I took these qualities into account when compiling this list of decorative books for coffee tables. In need of a new coffee table staple? Read on!

2020–2021 Decorative Books for Coffee Tables

For those with a love for the stars and digital art…go on a dreamy journey through this artist’s world with Polaris: The Art of Meyoco. $27

Brighten up your space with vibrant illustrations that reimagine fashion and retro culture from Polaroid cameras to old anime in New Retro Illustrations. $30

Step into a new world from the comfort of your couch! You can enjoy the latest release in this series, Mysterious Scenes from a Dark Fantasy World. If dark fantasy isn’t your thing, you can check out other books in the series like Everyday Scenes from a Parallel World. $32

I’m in love with this gorgeous book about flowers. Not only are there beautiful illustrations, but also some interesting information about the meaning and folklore behind flowers. It’s time to get your flower power on with Petal: A World of Flowers Through the Artist’s Eye. $30

For those with the travel bug, learn about some amazing destinations and enjoy stunning photography with Unforgettable Journeys. $20

Love flowers and travel? Well, you can enjoy this book of stunning photographs of London in Bloom. $10

In this book, Life Meets Art and that art meets your coffee table! A flip through allows you to explore the homes of some of the world’s most creative people. $39

For a deep look into homes, design, and architecture, check out Paul R. Williams: Classic Hollywood Style. You’ll get to see and learn about Williams’s dazzling work with celebrity clients like Lucille Ball! This book isn’t released until October 2021 so the price is not available.

Show your love for books and the universe with the Expanding Universe: The Hubble Space Telescope. Get a good look at the universe’s hidden gems with this window to the stars! $33

Display a book from “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” In The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you’ll learn all about the behind-the-scenes info from the 2019 film. $15

For those who want something with great beauty and depth, add Patterns of India to your coffee table exhibition. It’s full of vivid photographs that display the patterns that make up the rich culture of Rajasthan. $24

