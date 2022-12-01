This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Reading the Stars by Book Riot, available now from Abrams An original and entertaining mashup of literature and astrology for book lovers and star-watchers alike.



Reading the Stars opens with an introduction to astrology, teaching you how to read your sign, what your rising sign is, and more. Then it takes that information a step further, allowing you to learn even more about yourself in a new way answering key questions: What protagonist embarks on a journey that tempts you to join them? What author also shares your sign and speaks to those traits?



What you will learn in Reading the Stars will enrich your reading experience and personal life.

Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! It may be the last month of the year, but it’s definitely not too late to grab a fantastic newly released book. Find out which new title is the perfect match for your sign below, along with a glimpse at what you can expect in the month ahead.

While there are many winter holidays this month, one with special astrological significance is the Winter Solstice. December 21 has the shortest daylight in the year, and it’s a time to celebrate the coming of the light in brighter days ahead. Take some time on the 21st to consider what difficulties you’ve made it through and what you look forward to in the coming months. As we enter Capricorn season, it’s also an auspicious time to make plans for what you’d like to achieve in the coming year.

On a more unfortunate note, Mercury enters retrograde on December 29, ushering in plenty of confusion and frustrations as we enter the new year. Communication, travel, and technology are especially susceptible to tangles. As Mercury won’t leave retrograde until January 18, it may be a sign for you to stay home, avoid the chaos, and jumpstart your 2023 reading!

December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman (Dec. 6, Flatiron Books) Where are you putting your time and energy, Aries? You give great power to the things and people you choose to prioritize. The planets are asking you to assess your focus in December. Traveling to new places may give you a fresh perspective. At work, you may interpret advice given in good faith as an attack. Open yourself to constructive criticism from people you trust. You should read Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman. Razia Mirza is coming of age in a tight-knit Pakistani American community in Corona, Queens. As friendships are made and broken, Razia rebels like any teenager: wearing short skirts, listening to music that shocks her parents, and skipping school. But when she’s accepted at a prestigious Manhattan high school and finds herself falling for a girl named Angela, the colliding worlds of her new school and neighborhood force Razia to choose between her true self and who her family wants her to be.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers by Erica Hannickel (Dec. 6, W.W. Norton and Company) Beauty is all around you, Taurus. But if your eyes never leave your regular path, you might miss it. December will push you to be more aware of the wonderful and surprising things in your life that you might be ignoring. Learning a new skill or taking a class might spark your excitement and lead you somewhere unexpected. Don’t let adversity stop you from exploring your own range. Check out Orchid Muse by environmental historian Erica Hannickel. Orchids have been one of the beloved and mythologized flowers for centuries. This book traces the history of orchids through Chinese palace gardens, royal obsessions, and famous works of art. Additionally, it includes fascinating facts about cultivation, advice for the caring and growing of orchids, and beautiful illustrations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life by Yasmine Cheyenne (Dec. 17, HarperOne) Celebrate things that matter, Gemini. As the year comes to a close, the planets want you to recognize your successes and the good things in your life. You have a tendency to detach yourself from your emotions, even the positive ones. December is the time to sit in those happy feelings with the people you love. Financial success this month may also allow you to indulge in a luxury. Read The Sugar Jar by wellness coach Yasmine Cheyenne. This book introduces the metaphor of the sugar jar, representing your supply of energy. Cheyenne explains how setting healthy boundaries is like putting a lid on your sugar jar to preserve and protect your energy for yourself and your priorities, rather than leaving it open for anyone to deplete or spill. The small but meaningful adjustments Cheyenne suggests can help you heal and find joy in the new year and for a long time to come.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Twice in a Lifetime by Melissa Baron (Dec. 6, Alcove Press) Face your troubles head on, Cancer. Although you’ve been known to suffer your frustrations silently, the planets are pushing you to take an active role in addressing your problems before the year is out. Now is the time for initiating hard conversations or removing negative influences from your life. Your relationships will grow stronger for it — including your relationship with yourself. I recommend Twice in a Lifetime by Book Riot’s own Melissa Baron. After losing her mother and moving out of the city, Isla’s chronic anxiety is running high, and she doesn’t know who to reach out to for help. Then she gets a text from a stranger named Ewan who claims to be her husband from the future. Can it be true? And if it is, can he save her from what tore them apart in his timeline?

Leo (July 23-August 22) An Impossible Return by Caroline Laurent, translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman (Dec. 1, Amazon Crossing) Beware of keeping secrets, Leo. While it’s healthy to keep some thoughts, feelings, and experiences to yourself, hiding parts of your life from loved ones can cause trouble this month. Conflict may be ahead in romantic relationships if you’re not trusting your partner with things that are important to you. Look for activities this month that help you connect with others instead of isolating. Check out An Impossible Return by Caroline Laurent, translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman. Set in 1967, it tells the story of Marie and her beloved homeland of the Chagos archipelago in the Indian Ocean. Marie falls hard for debonair Gabriel from the neighboring island Mauritius, and when they have a son, their life together seems to be only beginning. But Gabriel is hiding a dark secret. He’s involved in negotiating Mauritius’s freedom from Britain, a deal that puts Marie’s homeland at great risk.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) In it to Win it by Sharon C. Cooper (Dec. 13, Berkley) It’s time to make some changes, Virgo. Who says you have to wait for the new year to shift things in the right direction? After all, you love running ahead of schedule. The planetary positions are putting you in the driver’s seat this month. Although you prefer incremental change, sometimes you’ve simply got to accept a fresh start. Spend cautiously as money may be tight. Read In It to Win It by Sharon C. Cooper. An eccentric real estate developer is looking to sell a promising piece of property, and he decides to host a competition for interested parties. Morgan sees the property as the perfect place to expand her nonprofit supporting teens aging out of the foster care system. But to win, she’ll have to compete against the developer’s mentee Drake — who just so happens to be Morgan’s ex-boyfriend from college.

Libra (September 23-October 22) The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton (Dec. 6, Grand Central Publishing) What can you learn from difficult experiences, Libra? As you reflect on the year behind you, you might be tempted to forget the hard parts and focus solely on the good. But the universe wants you to learn from everything you’ve been through. December will show you how past problems have helped you grow. But be sure to forgive those involved in tough memories, including yourself. I recommend The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton. In a near future Florida, devastating weather events have eroded the state’s coast and infrastructure. The Lowe family is determined to stay, regardless of what comes their way. A daughter is born to the Lowes during a hurricane and given that storm’s name: Wanda. As Wanda grows up, she finds herself with unique abilities to survive disastrous weather events and adapt to civilization crumbling around her.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson (Dec. 6, Berkley) Have a backup plan handy, Scorpio. Your best laid plans may be upended this month, especially close to the new year. Hyperfocus on your goal has served you well in the past, but now it’s important to spread your attention and stay aware of your circumstances. If you find yourself overwhelmed, consider taking a short trip away from home. Changing your surroundings may clear your mind. Read A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson. Xavier is less than thrilled to return to his small hometown in Maine after a breakup and a career setback. Logan doesn’t want to give up any control over the kitchen of his hip new restaurant, but he and his tween daughter can’t keep up with demand. So when Logan hires Xavier as a prep chef, they’re both pretty pessimistic. But soon the energy between them is hotter than the restaurant kitchen.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev (Dec. 1, Mindy’s Book Studio) Don’t let fear rule your life, Sagittarius. You like to be perceived as bold and brave, but secret doubts can be your downfall. The planets want you to open yourself to new experiences and relationships this month. Connections with others are crucial to your happiness; you are not an island. If trying something new sounds scary, travel is the best way to get out of your comfort zone. Check out The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev. Sixty-five year old widow Bindu Desai’s life changed drastically when she received a surprise inheritance from a secret past lover, and now she’s finally finding a life on her own terms. Bindu’s daughter-in-law Aly, separated from her husband, is trying to break through racism and sexism as a news anchor. And Aly’s daughter Cullie, a coding prodigy, wants to prove she’s got more in store than the first app she created. But as all three generations of the Desai family look for fulfillment and love, long-hidden secrets come to the surface.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) The Spice Master at Bistro Exotique by Samantha Vérant (Dec. 6, Berkley Books) Strive for authenticity, Capricorn. Is your public persona in line with your true self? You’re always looking to gain respect from others, but the universe will remind you this month that respect means nothing if it’s cultivated through misrepresenting yourself. December is a time to be vulnerable with family and loved ones, but maybe also with colleagues, mentors, and acquaintances. Read The Spice Master at Bistro Exotique by Samantha Vérant. Kate has spent what feels like a lifetime working toward her goal of opening a restaurant in Paris. But when a series of setbacks leads to her entire staff quitting, Kate worries it all might fall apart. The self-proclaimed Spice Master of Paris, Garrance, offers to help Kate turn things around — if she hires his son Charles, a talented chef, total prick, and certified hottie.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra (Dec. 27, Flatiron Books) Self-awareness is key, Aquarius. December will push you to open your eyes to your behaviors and habits in a new way. Being mindful of yourself doesn’t necessarily mean aligning yourself with societal standards. You can break the mold; just be cognizant of how that impacts the people around you. In love, the quiet moments hold the greatest power for your relationship this month. I recommend The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra. In 1930s Lahore, a perfumer’s apprentice named Samir and a calligrapher’s apprentice named Firdaus fall in love with their own ancient professions and each other. But their beautiful love story is interrupted by political unrest and the fight for Indian independence. Can their relationship survive when suddenly Samir is Indian and Firdaus is Pakistani, making their love forbidden?

Pisces (February 19-March 20) A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar (Dec. 13, HarperCollins) You set the tone, Pisces. Whether you’re with family, friends, or colleagues, you’ve got great social awareness. December will call on you to use that for the good of the group. You can shift conversations in a healthier and more positive direction. That might also require you to be more direct or confrontational than you prefer. A transformative learning opportunity may arise this month. Check out A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar. Aboard the Titanic on its maiden voyage is a valuable secret: a book dripping with gems called the Rubaiyat. Four women who know the Rubaiyat could change their lives — an actress, an acrobat, an artist, and a thief — plan a dangerous heist to steal it. But complicated histories and budding romances between them threaten to ruin their carefully laid plans.

Thanks for joining us for your December 2022 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your September, October, and November horoscopes and book recommendations!