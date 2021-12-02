The Best December YA Releases to Add to Your TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Phew, we’ve made it to the end, folks! Another year is about to go into the books, and I know it’s been another rough one, so please enjoy some new book releases to unwind! December is light on book releases as publishing takes a bit of a hiatus during the holiday season, but what we have on tap is a collection of excellent YA that you don’t want to slip under your radar. Add them to your library holds list or your holiday wishlist, and have a restful and literary December! I hope you all hit your reading goals for the year!

If This Gets Out by Sophia Gonzales and Cale Dietrich Ruben and Zach are members of one of the biggest boy bands in the world, and the pressure is starting to get to them. Ruben feels need to stay closeted, especially from their label. When he confides in Zach, their friendship deepens as they come to rely on each other…but when a European tour turns up the heat and they find themselves in love, they’ll have to make some big decisions in order to live authentically, and their choices could have an impact on the entire band.

Fools in Love by Rebecca Podos and Ashley Herring Blake If you love romance and romantic tropes are your kryptonite, then you need this anthology of favorite romance tropes imagined as short stories! With contributions from Rebecca Barrow, Ashley Herring Blake, Gloria Chao, Mason Deaver, Sara Farizan, Claire Kann, Malinda Lo, Hannah Moskowitz, Natasha Ngan, Rebecca Podos, Lilliam Rivera, Laura Silverman, Amy Spalding, Rebecca Kim Wells, and Julian Winters, this is a collection that you must not miss!

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling Elise is cursed in that if she touches someone, she can predict how they’ll die. Claire is a vampire, so technically she’s already dead. When the girls are forced to team up to rein in Elise’s powers, Elise accidentally foresees a teacher’s murder…and then the two get drawn into a mystery of a magical serial killer on the loose, all while falling for each other.

The Midnight Girls by Alicia Jasinka Zosia and Marynka have arrived at Karnawal, both intent on the same thing: winning the heart of the prince, which will grant them immense power. They’re drawn to one another the moment they meet, but once they realize they’re rivals, they set out to undermine each other at every turn, each hoping to be the victor. But when their actions bring down danger on them both, they must work together in order to survive.

How Not To Fall in Love by Jacqueline Firkins As the assistant at her mom’s wedding dress shop, Harper knows that love and romance are all marketing fodder for a big business. Her best friend Theo, however, has bought into romance all the way. And when his heart gets broken yet again, Harper takes pity on him and offers to teach him how not to fall in love. He agrees…but Harper finds herself in over her head when she starts falling for him along the way.

The Excalibur Curse by Kiersten White In this conclusion to White’s Arthurian trilogy, Guinevere finds herself falling into the hands of her enemies while separated from Arthur and Lancelot. She must make a deal with Morgana and Mordred, but along the way she finds out the horrible truth she’s been trying to avoid about her own identity, and is caught in nn impossible situation where she must choose between righting an injustice or preventing all-out war.

The Righteous by Renée Ahdieh In this final book in this gorgeous vampire trilogy, Odette has been sentenced to death, which means that Arjun must face his worst memories and travel to the one place that might find her salvation. Meanwhile, Pippa is just days away from a marriage that could ensure her future, but with Celine missing she decides to go after Arjun and enlist his help in finding her. Together with Eloise, she plunges into the unknown.

Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera Set two years after the ending of What If It’s Us, Ben has just survived his first year of college and should be really happy with his boyfriend, who wants to move to LA. Meanwhile, Arthur is back in the city with theater internship, and although he’s sad to be apart from his boyfriend for the summer, he’s excited about the possibilities. With so much to look forward to for both Ben and Arthur, why is it that they keep coming back to each other?

