This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Somehow 2021 is almost over and I still haven’t figured out that it’s no longer 2020. As the year comes to a close, find out what December has in store for you. And while you’re doing your holiday shopping, be sure to treat yourself to a brand new book you’re sure to love based on your sign.

But first, let’s talk about what the winter solstice means for you. The winter solstice takes place around December 21st of each year, when the Northern hemisphere experiences its shortest daylight and longest night of the year. Astrologically speaking, this day represents moving from darkness into light. Often, that means wiping the slate clean and finishing a phase in your life in order to move toward something new. As this occurs around the beginning of Capricorn season, it has an especially strong effect on things relating to your professional calling, ambition, and legacy. Spend some time around December 21st considering what you want to find or create in the new year, and some time thinking about what you need to leave behind to accomplish your goals.

NOTE: Due to the ongoing supchaish (AKA supply chain issues), many books’ publishing dates are being pushed back, often at the last minute. The below books are slated for release in December at the time of writing, but their release dates may change.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman (December 7, Viking) Ready for something new, Aries? December finds you itching to move on from 2021. The planets support you in starting projects this month, although you may be on your own for a bit as other signs aren’t as ready to leave the year behind. Work is halted by forces outside your control. But your love life is full of passion and ready for a big change, especially in new relationships. Check out Call Us What We Carry, a new poetry collection by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. From her earthshaking inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” to new poems about identity, grief, healing, and hope, Gorman’s beautiful writing is sure to inspire you and send you boldly into the future.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again by Catherine Price (December 21, Dial Press) Roll with the punches, Taurus. December is full of surprises for you, and although you struggle with the unexpected, they aren’t all bad. However, you must be ready to accept people and situations on their own terms instead of your preconceived notions. Someone new may arrive in your life and stick with you for a long time to come. Be prepared to make room mentally and emotionally. Read The Power of Fun by Catherine Price. When was the last time you genuinely had fun? This book explores the science and psychology of fun by looking at the unexpected benefits it provides for physical, mental, and emotional health. It also includes advice for finding and creating fun in your day-to-day life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim (December 7, Ecco) Gemini must prove they’ve learned from past mistakes in December. Difficult people and problems from your youth may revisit you this month. Be prepared to show how you’ve grown. Health challenges may also be ahead; take care of your body and mind, and ask for help if you need it. Avoid travel for business purposes, as it will only lead to expensive complications. You should read Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim. Set in 1917 during the Korean independence movement, it beautifully intertwines two stories. The first is of a poor hunter who saves a Japanese officer from a tiger, forever changing both of their fates. The second is of a young girl sold to a courtesan school whose entire life is shaped by her family’s desperate decision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale (December 7, St. Martin’s Press) Your sensitivity is a gift this month, Cancer. This is especially true in your love life, where your intuition will make for passionate and meaningful encounters. At work, your emotional intelligence helps the whole team succeed. Beware of trouble ahead with family, especially while traveling. Your guidance can help smooth conflict, but only if you avoid past wounds. I recommend The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale. Set against the backdrop of the cutthroat professional ballet world, it follows three young dancers whose friendship is threatened by their desire for perfection and the dark secrets they keep. Delphine leaves her prestigious soloist role at the Paris Opera Ballet and her two ballerina best friends for a new shot in St. Petersburg. Over a decade later, she returns to choreograph a performance and finds everything has changed.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The Big Reveal by Jen Larsen (December 7, Henry Holt & Company) Leo is crushing their end-of-year goals. At work, you’re unstoppable, earning you the respect of your bosses. But a focus on your career can cause tensions at home. Be honest about your time commitments and try to leave stress at the door. Romance may also pose troubles, especially if you’re being dishonest with your partner. Solve conflict with vulnerability and clarity. Check out The Big Reveal by Jen Larsen. Addie has never let other peoples’ opinions about her body stop her from dancing. When she’s accepted into a prestigious dance program and doesn’t have the funds to attend, she plans a secret burlesque performance to raise tuition money. But she can’t keep the secret hidden for long, and soon she’s the target of body-shaming and slut-shaming. Even so, nothing can keep her from living her dream.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If This Gets Out by Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich (December 7, Wednesday Books) Virgo will have many new experiences in December. Your social calendar is full of exciting opportunities, and you’ll meet plenty of interesting people along the way. Romance is ahead for you, as long as you’re willing to open up to someone. At work, despite your best efforts to stay on track, you may be distracted and struggle to hit targets. Helping colleagues will smooth ruffled feathers. Read If This Gets Out by Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich. Saturday is the biggest boy band in the world, drawing many swooning fans. But inside the band, friendships are strained and management is controlling the performers’ public images. When Ruben tells his bandmate Zach that their managers are forcing him to stay in the closet, they become confidants and then something more. Can they ever share their truth with the fans?

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The Love Con by Seressia Glass (December 16, Berkley Books) December is all about relationships for Libra. With family, you bring everyone together and set the tone for a memorable month. Your love life is also exciting and full of opportunity, whether for new connections or taking a big step with a current partner. Work may not be so easy. Use your professional connections to your advantage. Travel may also pose problems, so plan for delays. Check out The Love Con by Seressia Glass. Kenya Davenport has always felt like an outsider thanks to her love of cosplay. But now that she’s been cast in a cosplay reality show, she’s ready to show the world what she can do. When the show requires her to bring in a significant other for a challenge, Kenya’s best friend Cameron agrees to be her fake boyfriend. Will the show ruin their friendship or bring out feelings they didn’t know they had?

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw (December 7, Atria Books) Do what feels good, Scorpio. Your intuition will guide you this month, and with a positive health outlook, you’ll be in excellent spirits. Focus on filling your emotional needs. Romance abounds if you’re willing to open up. It’s a propitious time for travel, so embrace a chance to go far from home. Career and finances are less lucky, so spend carefully and avoid conflict with colleagues. You should read A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw. When an author of dark children’s books goes missing, Travis is hired to find her, thanks to his special skill of finding missing people simply by holding an object that belonged to them. But this journey leads him somewhere far more sinister than anywhere before: Pastoral, a secretive community promising a simpler life. But as soon as he finds Pastoral, Travis disappears too.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The Spanish Daughter by Lorena Hughes (December 28, Kensington) Ready to make a move, Sagittarius? December finds you faced with big choices, and you’re itching to pick a path and run down it. Don’t let restlessness send you in the wrong direction. Relationships may experience transformation this month. Someone unexpected may earn your trust. Travel is ahead for you and may provide a valuable new perspective for the year ahead. I recommend The Spanish Daughter by Lorena Hughes. After inheriting her father’s cocoa plantation, Puri and her husband Cristóbal set off on a ship from Spain to Ecuador, hopeful for a new opportunity after the devastation of WWII. But then Cristóbal is murdered by someone jealous of Puri’s inheritance. Puri continues her journey disguised as her husband, and finds her father had many secrets to hide in his plantation.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Death Under the Perseids by Teresa Dovalpage (December 7, Soho Crime) Change is coming, Capricorn. If you work with it instead of against it, it will be to your advantage. Let go of what isn’t helping you make space for new opportunities. You may rub others the wrong way this month. Communicate clearly and try to understand other perspectives. Romance is ahead as long as you are willing to compromise, not take control. Check out Death Under the Perseids, the first book in a new mystery series set in Havana by Teresa Dovalpage. Mercedes and her husband Nolan win a cruise to Cuba and, although they’re confused by how exactly they came to win it, they’re excited about the relaxing vacation. But once they’re on board, Mercedes is surprised to find two other people from her past who also won a free trip, making her even more skeptical of the cruise. Then people start disappearing.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World by Eve Rodsky (December 28, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) Aquarius seeks balance in December. You’ve been known at times to throw yourself into one aspect of your life while neglecting things like your health or relationships. With attention to all sectors, this can be a wonderful month for you. Plan wisely and leave time for rest. Unexpected money may arrive, allowing you to take action on a unique idea. Ask a loved one for their input before committing. Read Find Your Unicorn Space by Eve Rodsky. In this book, Rodsky explains why we need time and space to explore ourselves and our creative interests, what she terms “unicorn space.” She explores how to create this space, how to use it, and why it’s absolutely essential to happiness and success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Fools In Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales Edited by Ashley Herring Blake and Rebecca Podos (December 7, Running Press Kids) Sit back and enjoy the ride, Pisces. December holds many big moments for you. You may not be in the driver’s seat, but that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate and benefit from the journey. When meeting new people, trust your instincts. Love may happen quickly and unexpectedly. You can learn something new from charitable work, so take time to do something kind. You should read Fools In Love, a new romance anthology edited by Ashley Herring Blake and Rebecca Podos. These short stories, many of them LGBTQ+, feature love in fan-favorite tropes like enemies to lovers, fake dating, love triangles, and more. Featuring stories from beloved authors like Mason Deaver, Malinda Lo, Lilliam Rivera, and more, this is a collection that will warm your winter-chilled heart.

Thanks for joining us for your December 2021 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your September, October, and November horoscopes and book recommendations!