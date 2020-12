It hardly seems possible that the college admissions scandal broke only a year ago, but what is time? This new novel from Julie Buxbaum is about Chloe Wynn Berringer, a good student and daughter of a B-list celebrity who is excited for graduation and to be headed to the college of her dreams…until the FBI raids her house and she discovers that her parents bribed the admissions board of her college. As her life falls apart around her, Chloe must examine her privilege, the things that she’s taken for granted, and what it means to be complicit.