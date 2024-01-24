The Worst Dead-End Questions to Ask in Book Club

Vivienne Woodward lives in Philly and works as the events coordinator for an indie bookstore. She can often be found drinking too much coffee in the sunny spot on her couch and over-identifying with fictional characters. She enjoys collecting hobbies, dancing to radio pop, and rearranging the book stacks on her side tables.

Let us first ask: what is a dead end? A dead end is a road that you travel down for a little while until you hit its conclusion and it can take you no further. I did not check Webster’s, but I feel relatively confident in that assessment. What, then, is a dead-end question? A dead-end question will keep you moving for a little while, but once it hits the end of the road, it’s over. There are no other scenic lanes branching off, no alternate routes to explore. Imagine this: you pose a question to your book club. Everyone goes around in a nice circle and answers the question. People nod politely while others share their reply. And then everyone turns back to you. You lob another question out. Same thing. Circle circle circle. Nod nod nod. You start to sweat profusely. This isn’t the rigorous discussion you had hoped for!!!!

I am interested in how we can cut down on the amount of sweating in book clubs. How to avoid a dead-end question?