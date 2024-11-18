Inspired by the real-life story of the Patterson family, More Than This is the second book in critically adored Davenports series, following four empowered and passionate young Black women as they navigate a rapidly changing society and discover the courage to steer their own paths in life—and love.

Newly engaged Ruby Tremaine is eagerly planning her wedding to the love of her life when a nasty rumor threatens her reputation and her marriage. Olivia Davenport has committed to the social justice cause and secretly hopes she’ll be reunited with dashing lawyer Washington DeWight—until her parents decide she’s to marry someone else. Amy-Rose Shepherd is making her lifelong wish of owning a salon come true, but when an incident forces her to return to Freeport Manor, she’s back in the path of John Davenport, who still holds her heart. Helen Davenport is determined to get over her own heartbreak and bring the Davenport Carriage Company into the new century, even if it means teaming up with a thrill-seeking racecar driver who just loves to get under her skin.

Like the blazing Chicago sun, the drama is heating up for the Davenports and their social set. Before the summer of 1910 drops its last petal, the lives—and loves—of these four young women will change in ways they never could have imagined:

Davenports fans, the wait is over! Ruby, Olivia, Amy-Rose, and Helen are back to give you something to swoon about and, better still, you’re invited to the glamorous and luxe celebration of Ruby Tremaine and Harrison Barton’s engagement. Read on for an excerpt following Ruby as she basks in Harrison’s love and is introduced to a daring and, unfortunately, allied newcomer.

It was all anyone had talked about for weeks before and after. The night was etched in Ruby’s mind too, though for other reasons—Harrison’s face when he realized their coupling had begun as a scheme, the look in his eyes. It still haunted her. And yet, incredibly, Harrison was her fiancé!

It had been three weeks since the masquerade ball the Davenports had thrown for her father’s campaign. The black-tie affair was certainly a night to remember. Attended by the city’s elite, wealthy and influential white and Black scions of business and politics had rubbed elbows, offered their dedication and dollars, and toasted her father’s ambition to become Chicago’s first Black mayor.

“What?” he asked, face bright. “Everyone’s here to celebrate our engagement. I think they know we dance.” He moved her to the music, and she slipped into rhythm, holding his gaze, his eyes a pale brown like coffee with rich, rich cream, and fringed with green.

Harrison Barton slid to her side, slipping his arm around her and curling her body into his.

Ruby Tremaine stretched up on her toes to get a better look at the crowd. She clasped her signature necklace in her hand and hummed to the music played by the band in the corner of the Tremaines’ famous garden. Behind it, the maze entertained her guests, the soft sound of the fountain at the center filling the space between songs. The patio served as a dance floor, shaded by the large tent raised to shield them from the hot summer sun. Though the current heat wave was one for the record books, it was a nice day, if a little humid. And all the parents are getting along, she thought.

“Your father is calling you,” she said to him. He twirled her. His energy was infectious and dispelled her awful memories of that night, filling her instead with a joy that spread like sunshine. He pulled her close and gave her a quick peck on her cheek. “I’ll be back in a moment,” he said, before walking to where his family stood. Ah! She loved the sound of it. Fiancé. His laugh floated over to her. The sound of her family, the chatter of her friends—all of them gathered around to celebrate her. It made Ruby’s face hurt from smiling. She was going to savor every moment of this party. For a few hours, she could avoid the disappointed looks from her parents, masked now for their guests, and simply exist, a happy bride-to-be.

“It’s beautiful,” said Olivia.

Ruby turned to her best friend, the elder of the two Davenport sisters, and took the glass of champagne Olivia offered. Olivia’s yellow gown offset her rich brown skin, and the warmth in her almond-shaped eyes deepened now with the reassuring look she gave Ruby.

“It is, isn’t it?” Ruby took in the fresh-cut flowers cascading from three-foot vases. The linen-covered tables held delicate rose arrangements of fragrant petals ranging from dark red to white, with every shade of pink between. Ruby’s parents had swallowed their pride and allowed Harrison to help pay for the decorations and the staff, who now waited on the one hundred or so guests. She took a quick sip of champagne and let the chilled, fizzy drink melt through her like an ice cube in hot tea.

Mr. Barton, Harrison’s father, was easy to spot, not just because he was one of the few white gentlemen, but because he stood a foot taller than most of the men there. He and Harrison were the same height and both quick to smile. Mr. Barton’s hair showed streaks of white, his eyes a watery gray. Harrison’s brother was nearly as tall, his skin the same shade as Harrison’s, and eyes a deep brown like their mother’s. Mrs. Barton, too, was tall. Her hair had been woven into an intricate braid on the crown of her head. She stood straight-backed and smiled easily. The lines at the corners of her eyes suggested a life of laughter.

“I fear my sister has frightened Harrison’s back to her mother’s skirts,” said Olivia.

Sure enough, the youngest Barton sibling stood at her mother’s elbow, looking like Anna Barton’s miniature double, their mahogany skin smooth and glistening in the heat. “What has Helen done?” Ruby laughed.

“I only attempted to warn her of the perils of parties like this, and the cunning of gentleman suitors.” Helen Davenport appeared at Ruby’s other side, staring fiercely at the entrance of the maze.

Ruby considered the decisions that had brought her to this moment. She’d played Harrison Barton and John Davenport off each other to win John’s affections. Her plan had been flawless—except that she’d fallen for Harrison in the course of it. The plan had not worked, thankfully. Though the memory of the ruse left her feeling sour. “Gentlewomen can be just as cunning,” Ruby said now.

Helen chewed her lip. Her focus dropped to the sweating glass of sweet tea in her hand. Ruby gave the younger Davenport sister a comforting squeeze around the waist.

“If only we could see what was around the bend,” Olivia said. “You’ll recall that I entertained a fake courtship, trying to appease Mama and Daddy.”

Helen smiled ruefully. Ruby let out a sigh. “I know better than most,” she said, “what one will do to please one’s parents.”

Ruby saw Olivia’s gaze drift to where Ruby’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tremaine, stood, Her father, large and imposing, and her mother, who looked like she could easily pass for Ruby’s sister. “Have things improved at all?” Olivia asked.

“No,” Ruby huffed. “They’re overly polite to Harrison and his family. Well, most of the time. And when it’s just the four of us, the silence is heavy enough to crush us all.”

“When the next set of campaign results are announced,” Olivia said, “it’ll smooth things over. The group I meet with are very enthusiastic about your father’s chances and”—she paused, a firm set to her lips—“to have a Black mayor would do wonders for the change we’re trying to champion. Just look at all Mr. Armstrong has done in Boley, Oklahoma.”

“You’ve never been to Boley, Oklahoma,” Ruby and Helen said at the same time.

“Neither have you,” Olivia replied, ignoring her sister and bumping Ruby with her hip. “It’s thriving under the care of a Black mayor, so much so that its reputation precedes it.”

Ruby looked at her parents, lifting her chin. “I certainly hope you’re right.” She smoothed the front of her dress, a pink so pale, it appeared white against her russet-brown skin. She’d chosen it especially for this occasion. Harrison Barton, whom she loved, was smart, caring, and understanding. Her scheming hadn’t scared him off. He’d seen the real her despite it. And Ruby wasn’t about to let anything stand in the way of this day or her happiness. “I’m to marry the love of my life,” she murmured. The wedding date had been set for late August, two months from now.

Olivia nearly squealed. “I can’t wait to start the real planning,” she said over Helen’s noncommittal grunt.

Ruby blinked, realizing she’d spoken aloud, and smiled.

“How is Harrison? Does he have any preferences?” Olivia asked.

“He’s taking everything in stride. He wants something small—an intimate affair.” Ruby’s smile grew. “Here he comes now.”

Olivia laughed. “I’m so happy for you, my friend, though I wonder if he knows how much thought you’ve already put into the day.” She squeezed Ruby’s hand.

“I think that’s an understatement,” said Helen into her glass of sweet tea.

Olivia threw her sister a look before turning her smile back to Ruby.

When they were younger, Ruby and Olivia had spent after¬noons planning their wedding days. They would be grand affairs, attended by Chicago’s elite. Ruby had imagined Olivet Baptist Church filled to bursting, and a reception that kept her the envy of every girl for the rest of the season.

“Your gown will have a train as long as the aisle,” Olivia recited now, “flowers spilling over the pews—”

“As if I walked through a sunlit meadow,” finished Ruby with a smile. On her father’s arm, she would shine—so beautiful, her mother would need to keep a handkerchief pressed to tear-streaked cheeks.

“Yes!” Olivia sighed. “All eyes on you.”

Perhaps Olivia was still right. But Ruby’s eyes would be on Harrison. He stopped beside her now and leaned in to place a soft kiss along Ruby’s jaw. She felt the heat from his touch blossom and blaze a trail down her neck. The sunshine filling her turned molten and delicious. She shivered despite the heat.

Harrison nodded to Olivia and Helen, eyes smiling. “Hello, Miss Davenport. Miss Davenport. I heard you played an important part in ensuring this day went smoothly. Thank you.”

“Yes, well, most of the details were decided ahead of time,” Olivia said, giving Ruby a knowing look.

“Hush!” Ruby teased, pulling out her fan and whipping up the air around her. Her mother and Mrs. Barton were making their way over now, and were nearly upon them before Ruby had time to compose herself.

“I’m going to get some cake,” Helen announced, having heard their wedding dreams countless times.

“Harrison,” Olivia started, pulling her gaze from her sister, “will you continue with the summer league? We know how you enjoy playing.”

“I’ve retired from baseball.” He looked at Ruby. “I’ve found a more enjoyable pastime, but I do like watching the occasional game. The Leland Giants look impressive this year. Rube Foster sure knows how to put a team together . . .” He trailed off, grin¬ning at the politely blank look on Olivia’s face. Ruby tried to contain her giggle, turning to bring her mother and Anna Barton into the conversation.

“You will make a lovely bride,” said Mrs. Tremaine, stepping into the conversation as if with two left feet. Her fan was the same shade of dove-gray as her dress.

“Indeed,” said Mrs. Barton, “a beautiful bride.” She smiled at Ruby in a warm but guarded way that made Ruby’s stomach flip.

“Thank you,” Ruby said. She hugged her soon-to-be mother-in-law, welcoming the smell of powder and freesia.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know you better,” Mrs. Barton continued. “All of you. I understand that now is a hectic time in the Tremaine household, but a dinner is in order.”

“If things go according to plan, Mr. Tremaine will be far busier than he is now,” Mrs. Tremaine said, standing straighter, her attempt to soften her words with a smile dampened by the arch of her brows. She ignored Ruby’s stare.

“Of course, we will all soon be family,” Ruby said, closing her fan. She placed her free hand gently on Mrs. Barton’s forearm and said, “We always make time for family.” Ruby eyed her mother, who eventually nodded a response.

Ruby sensed Harrison shift beside her and wished they could vanish into a quiet corner. Maybe we should elope? she thought. Disappear into marital bliss. A girl could dream.

Mrs. Barton reached for Harrison’s tie and adjusted it. “We could host it at your house,” she said to him.

Ruby had only been in the foyer of Harrison’s town house, but she knew it to be smaller than her parents’ home. And she could see this was not lost on her mother either. Mrs. Tremaine was about to step in when the band changed pace and played a jaunty tune.

“Shall we?” Harrison asked, holding his hand out to her.

Before Ruby could answer, Olivia had plucked the champagne flute from Ruby’s hand and begun asking Mrs. Barton about her trip from South Carolina.

“Excuse us,” Harrison said to their mothers, and whisked Ruby to the center of the patio that doubled as a dance floor. He spun her around, her skirt swaying at her ankles. The music was loud and joyous.

“Thank you,” she said.

He held her close. “No need to thank me. We’re in this together.”

“Do you think they’ll ever get along?”

“Eventually. I hope.” He pulled back enough to see her face and studied her expression. “Hey, you and me.”

“Yes.” Ruby nodded. “You and me.” She dropped her head to his shoulder, and even though the song was fast, they swayed to a rhythm all their own.

When the song finished, they made their way back to the refreshments.

“Barton!”

Ruby and Harrison turned.

Striding toward them was a tall, handsome gentleman with neat waves in his hair and an impeccably tailored suit. Its light color complemented his umber-brown skin. He had brown eyes that sparkled and a grin that suggested he was always on the make, looking for the next young lady to charm. Harrison embraced the newcomer, laughing as the young man loudly clapped his back.

“I’m so glad you’re here,” said Harrison. “I wasn’t sure you’d make the long journey.”

“And miss your prenuptials party? You’re the brother I never had. The trouble we could have caused if the cards fell differently. Still.” He lowered his gaze as it passed over Ruby and shook his head. “Ain’t no way I was missing this.” He pressed a handkerchief to his brow. “There’s no better way to end the summer than with a wedding.”

“Thank you, my friend.” Harrison turned to Ruby, his hand reaching for hers. “Ruby, this is—”

“Carter, Edgar Carter. I am Barton’s oldest friend, and keeper of all his secrets.”

Ruby eyed her fiancé. “Keeper of secrets, you say?” The two men laughed, a sweet harmony. “I think we should set aside some time to talk, Mr. Carter.”

“Just Carter, if you don’t mind, Miss Tremaine. All my friends call me Carter.”

Ruby hesitated. An encouraging look from Harrison settled her nerves. “All right, Carter.”

Carter took Ruby’s hand and pressed the back of it to his lips. “Pleasure to make your acquaintance. And once my sister is done catching up with her new friends, I’d be happy to introduce you to her as well.”

Harrison straightened and looked around the garden. “Odette is here?”

“I am.”

Behind them stood a young woman, as beautiful as her brother was handsome. Her catlike eyes and tiny bow of a mouth captured Ruby’s attention, and her brown skin seemed to glow from within. Odette Carter wore an empire-waist dress, a shade darker than Ruby’s. Its lace hem was dangerously short, and she pulled at the long string of pearls layered around her bare neck. It was daring and borderline scandalous. And Ruby loved it. Unfortunately, Odette was flanked by Bertha Wallace and Agatha Leary. Agatha had pursued not only John Davenport but also Harrison last spring. Ruby held her composure and refocused on Odette, surprised to find the young woman’s eyes on her.

With her fingers still tangled in her pearls, Odette said, “You must be the bride!” Then she threw her arms wide and embraced Ruby, enveloping her in a cloud of perfume. “Let’s be friends.”

Agatha and Bertha whispered to each other, their smiles wide. Ruby felt the hairs on the back of her neck rise.

Odette pulled back and held Ruby at arm’s length. “Love your dress!” Beside Ruby, Harrison laughed at something Carter had said.

“Thank you,” Ruby replied, pulling her gaze from Carter and the other two women.

Harrison beamed. “Ruby has quite the eye.” He slipped his hand into hers, threading their fingers together and gently pulling her to his side. His presence smoothed the sliver of unease that had pricked her. She looked from him to the new quartet and back to her groom.

Her fiancé.

Her future.

From The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis. Copyright © 2024 by the author and reprinted by permission of Alloy Entertainment LLC.