Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account. View All posts by Silvana Reyes Lopez

Books are a safe place for many. Reading can feel like a good place to land when you need it the most, and romance is one of the genres that does this best. Billionaires falling in love, single moms finding their happily ever after, or even aliens going soft for someone they never expected — the romance genre is vast and plenty, for sure. One sub-genre in romance that is currently having a major popularity boost, mainly on TikTok, is dark romance. Let’s talk about dark romance books (with trigger warnings).

What is dark romance? Dark romance is a sub-genre in the romance genre where dark themes are present throughout the story. Because of this, most dark romance books have a trigger warning list at the beginning so readers are aware of what they will find inside the pages of the book. Trigger warnings in dark romance books are essential because this sub-genre deals with a lot of traumatic, dark, and sometimes hard-to-read topics that are not easy for everyone, like murder, violence, abuse, and so many more.

In this list, I wanted to compile newly released dark romance books that you can love and enjoy right away. All of the books in this list will have a list of trigger warnings, so you can know before picking the book if it’s a book you’ll be comfortable reading.

Marrow by Trisha Wolfe and Brynne Weaver Two rival killers fall in love in this thrilling and murderous dark romance novel. Marrow is one of its kind because who would have thought to pair up rival killers in a romance book, right? But Wolfe and Weaver are always providing intriguing plots in their books. This novel follows forensic anthropologist Dr. Jack Sorensen and wildlife biologist Dr. Kyrie Roth. He never thought another killer would be on his turf, but when he realizes that his co-worker Kyrie also happens to be one, he doesn’t know what to do. This cat-and-mouse game will be deadly for both of them. Content warnings for graphic physical violence, torture, murder, decaying and dismembered bodies, explicit language, death of a sick or injured wild animal, parental death, parental neglect and physical abuse, consensual non-consensual activities, breath play, temperature play, impact play, somnophilia, and rough sex.

Rouge by Greer Rivers This is a twisty and dark Moulin Rouge/Romeo and Juliet retelling set in Las Vegas where one woman was supposed to marry a man, but when her father backs out of the deal, this man is ready to make her his in any way possible. The Tattered Curtain series takes all our favorite tragic musicals, like Moulin Rouge and The Phantom of the Opera, and reimagines them in a modern setting with happily ever afters. So, for all the people who wanted these iconic characters to end up together at the end, these books might be perfect for you! Content warnings for dubcon between the main characters, physical violence, interpersonal violence, murder, substance abuse, kidnapping, addiction, references to miscarriage/infertility, and off-page stalking.

The Throne of Broken Gods by Amber Nicole The Throne of Broken Gods is the sequel to The Book of Azrael and continues the story of Dianna and Liam. If you’re unfamiliar with the first book, it follows Dianna, who has been in the service of a horrifying being after this nightmare saves her sister’s life. When he did, Dianna gave up her life, so now it belongs to Kaden. Kaden has asked for her to retrieve an ancient relic from the creatures that hunt her. Alongside Dianna, a godly being has awakened…and he has to team up with her in hopes of saving their world. Content warnings for blood, gore, violence, depression, the death of a loved one, grief, explicit sexual scenes, PTSD, emotional abuse (verbal), and suicidal ideation.

Until I Get You by Claire Contreras Until I Get You is a dark sports romance with a morally grey hero. Are you ready to fall madly in love with him? When Lachlan meets Lyla at a party, he quickly learns that his heart belongs to her. They begin a secret relationship, and when they thought everything was going smoothly, things turn for the worst. Now, years later, Lachlan has hung up his skates and taken the lead in his family’s business. And he wants to find Lyla, to get revenge for breaking his heart. Content warnings for stalking, talk of suicide, violence, and sexual assault.

Soul of a Witch by Harley Laroux (Aug. 31) The highly awaited third book in the Souls trilogy is finally coming to us. The Souls trilogy is perfect for readers who crave the paranormal with a little bit of horror — and romance, of course. Soul of a Witch is a paranormal romance that follows a sweet witch and a vicious demon. Content warnings for anxiety and panic attacks, mentions of death/suicide of a parent, religious abuse, mental and physical abuse of a parent to their adult child, graphic violence and elements of horror (including body horror), impact play, consumption of bodily fluids, public play, use of drug/intoxication during consensual sex, piercing play, and pegging.

Obsidian Feathers by N. Cáceres This dark fantasy romance provides a fascinating tale about what it means to finally go after what you want. Angie is engaged to be married to a fancy businessman because of her mother’s aristocratic aspirations. But when she arrives in El Salvador, instead of a vacation, she encounters something else: the memory of a wolfish grin. If you’re someone who adores amazing worldbuilding and mythology, get ready to inhale this story featuring shifters, obsessive love interests, and intense love stories. Content warnings for graphic depictions of cannibalism, mild discussion of self-harm, ritualized self-harm, murder, graphic language, panic attacks, child abuse, mentions of needle-based drug use, parental abuse, guns, murder, depictions of indigenous rites in a fictionalized universe, discussion of sexual assault (including coercion based rape), death of an adolescent, partial loss of mental autonomy, and suicide. For more, visit the author’s page.

Don’t Forget Me by Eden Emory This dark sapphic romance features favorite tropes like “touch her and you die,” forbidden romance, and girl obsessed. Don’t Forget Me is for the ones who love stories that have you on the edge of your seat, that’s for sure. Get ready to be completely consumed by Willow and Avery’s heart-racing story in Emory’s novel. Content warnings for stalking, knife play, abandonment, murder, gore, PTSD, severed limbs, dubious consent, degradation, branding, self-harm/unhealthy coping mechanisms through sex and pain.

Heated Rivals by Katee Robert The new editions of The O’Malleys series have slowly been appearing in bookstores. Heated Rivals, previously The Wedding Pact, continues the story of the O’Malleys and the Hallorans, two rival mafia families. This time around, Carrigan O’Malley is the one at the front. She knows she has to marry to make an alliance, but when she has an epic one-night stand with her family’s enemy, James Halloran, her focus suddenly wavers. Will James fight for her as well? This entertaining mafia story is filled to the brim with epic moments and equally impressive characters. Content warnings for abusive parent, sibling death (on-page), guns, blood, assault, murder, explicit sex, torture (mentioned, not explicitly), and parental death by cancer (off-page, historical).

Twisted by Emily McIntire The Never After series continues with Twisted, a reimagining of Aladdin. But in this world, the villains are the ones who always get the happily ever after! In Twisted, you’ll get to meet Yasmin, the daughter of one of the richest men in the world. When her father falls ill, he only has one thing he wants: for her to get married. But Yasmin already loves someone else — a street rat. Because of this, she comes to his father’s right-hand man, Julian, for help. But he has other plans in mind. Content warnings for graphic sexual scenes, graphic violence, child abuse, domestic violence (not between the main characters), murder, torture, death of a character, and terminal illness.

Sinful Obsession by Asia Monique This mafia series unites five families who want to ally to become stronger together. Sinful Obsession is Finnegan and Violet’s story. Even though it’s the fifth book in the series, you can read it as a standalone. Obsession drives this story that will easily become one of your new favorites. Content warnings for sex trafficking (off-page, discussed), rape (mentioned), child abandonment, unable to conceive, drug addiction, and violence.

Looking for more personalized dark romance book recommendations? Check out Book Riot’s TBR book recommendation service! We’ll find the exact book you want, every single time.