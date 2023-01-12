row of dark wooden shelves filled with books in a library with marble busts at the entrance to each row
Featured

Dark Academia Day

Dark Academia: it’s everyone’s favorite sub-genre/aesthetic. It’s a celebration of the gothic, the intellect, and the aloof. Dusty libraries and wool blazers offer a seamless backdrop to magic, mystery, and horror. So here on Dark Academia Day, you’ll find us sitting in the corner of the drafty hall, sipping black coffee, clothed in tweed, brooding over demonic prep boys, Dark Academia tropes, Dark Academia in science fiction and fantasy, horror, YA, and even manga, and of course contemplating the reasons Dark Academia is so perennially popular. Grab your cardigan and pull up a chair — the library’s open all night and there’s plenty to read.