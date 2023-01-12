Dark Academia Day
Dark Academia: it’s everyone’s favorite sub-genre/aesthetic. It’s a celebration of the gothic, the intellect, and the aloof. Dusty libraries and wool blazers offer a seamless backdrop to magic, mystery, and horror. So here on Dark Academia Day, you’ll find us sitting in the corner of the drafty hall, sipping black coffee, clothed in tweed, brooding over demonic prep boys, Dark Academia tropes, Dark Academia in science fiction and fantasy, horror, YA, and even manga, and of course contemplating the reasons Dark Academia is so perennially popular. Grab your cardigan and pull up a chair — the library’s open all night and there’s plenty to read.
Dark Academia vs. Chaotic Academia: What’s the Difference?
Newer dark academia books point out elitism in academia; chaotic academia not only rejects it entirely, but seeks to undermine it at every turn.
Why Demonic Prep Boys Keep Appearing in the Dark Academia Canon
You know the type: old-money east coast aesthetic and a demonic or dark magical presence. Let's talk about dark academia's demonic prep boys.
The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy
Dark academia isn't just for mysteries and thrillers-- you can find all the dark academia vibes you crave in science fiction and fantasy too!
Dark Academia and Horror: A Bloody, Perfect Marriage
If you enjoy dark academia books, you might find yourself more at home than you realize. You may not want to leave.
Class Action: 8 of the Best Dark Academia YA Fantasy Books
Cauldrons and pencils down! Homework has never been so scary in these eight dark academia YA fantasy books!
8 Dark Academia Manga and Manhwa
Read your way into the best dark academia manga and manhwa, both in print and in webtoon formats.
Why Dark Academia is Perennially Popular
What makes dark academia popular and why does it remain popular? A look at its elements and the feelings it evokes.
How to Survive a Dark Academia Novel
Brush up on those dead languages and grab your first aid kit: you're in a dark academia novel and you *will* survive.
8 Brilliant Dark Academia Books by Authors of Color
Want to read more dark and twisty stories with academic settings? Dive into 8 brilliant dark academia books written by authors of color!
Themes, Tropes, and Types of Dark Academia
Rainy days, black coffee, stacks of books, some murder: let's talk dark academia theme, tropes, and types.