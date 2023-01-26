DAISY JONES & THE SIX Trailer Released

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid was released in 2019 and quickly gained an audience: it’s sold more than a million copies, was a Reese’s Book Club Pick, and was named one of the best books of 2019 by NPR, The Washington Post, and us here at Book Riot, to name a few.

The book is told as an oral history of the fictional 70s rock band Daisy Jones & the Six, with all the sex, drugs, rock and roll, and drama you’d expect from the setting. The miniseries adaptation is keeping the format, using the framing device of a documentary.

The TV show will be premiering on Prime Video March 3, 2023 and will be 10 episodes. It’s being produced by Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Jenkins Reid, among others, and stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne.

