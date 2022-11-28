The Best Bookish Deals for Cyber Monday

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Cyber Monday, book lovers! You’ve very likely been flooded by all the early Black Friday sales happening in store and online since sometime in October (it gets earlier every year!), then there was actual Black Friday and the “official” start of the holiday shopping season. What deals are left, you ask? Plenty! We’ve tracked down a few of the best bookish Cyber Monday deals around — and may have added them to own own carts in the process.

Whether you’re in the mood for a little retail therapy for yourself or working on holiday gifting for the readers on your list, we hope you’ll find some discounts here to make your shopping a little easier on the wallet. What kinds of deals can you expect? Just like our Black Friday deals roundup, some of the items featured here are goods directly related to books and bookishness. Others are gifts that help make the reading experience a bit more comfy and cozy.

So go ahead, snag a deal or two. And if you’re looking for more bookish gifting inspiration, check out our hub of holiday gift ideas for book lovers. You’ll find sustainable bookish gifts, the best book subscriptions for 2022, bookish travel accessories, and more. We’ll be adding to that list well into December, so make sure to check back in.

Happy gifting, book lovers! And as always, happy reading.

Cyber Monday Deals for Book Lovers

NOOK GlowLight 4e $60 (Originally $120) This ereader has 8GB of storage and promises you can read for weeks on one charge. It also has physical buttons for turning the page, which some readers swear by.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet $55 (originally $110) The Fire Kids tablets are also on sale and come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, parental controls, 16 GB of storage, plus a year subscription to Amazon Kids+ content.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $95 (Originally $140) In addition to the Fire tablets, the standard Kindle Paperwhite is also 32% off.

Vekkia 14 LED Rechargeable Book-Light $18 (Originally $30) This clip-on book light has nine different brightness options, from warm to cool light.

Glocusent Neck Reading Light $18 (Originally $30) If you want to skip having to clip and re-clip your reading light, this is the expert option: it rests around your neck, allowing for easy page-turning. And, it works just as well for crafting!

Poets & Writers Year Subscription $5 (Originally $36) Get six print issues throughout the year of this literary magazine for only $36! It does auto-renew, so set a reminder to cancel if you don’t want to continue after that year.

Reader’s Digest Subscription $8 (Originally $54) Get nine issues with this one year subscription. It does auto-renew, so set a reminder to cancel if you don’t want to continue after that year.

Choose Your Own Adventure House of Danger Board Game $16 (Originally $30) Who doesn’t love a Choose Your Own Adventure book? Now you can play the game, too.

Ravensburger Jurassic Park Danger! Adventure Strategy Game $11 (Originally $30) In this Jurassic Park game, one player is Team Dinosaur, and the others are trying to contain them.

Highwild Hammock Chair $38 (Originally $70) For a different take on a reading chair, try this hammock option!

Bedsure Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket $30 (Originally $38) Of course, no reading nook is complete without a blanket. This is a lightning deal, and it’s almost all claimed, so grab it quickly if you’re interested!

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket $30 (Originally $54) Another option for a reading blanket is a weighted blanket! This is another lightning deal that will be ending soon.

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover $8 (Originally $16) Colleen Hoover is the TikTok darling author that’s been dominating the bestseller list. Get this title for half off!

Trials of Apollo 5-Book Boxed Set $35 (Originally $50) Boxed sets are always a good choice for gifting, and you can’t go wrong with Rick Riordan.

Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi $7 (Originally $15) Sink into a romantic fairy tale telling with Once More Upon a Time.

Momofuku: A Cookbook by David Chang $17 (Originally $40) There are a ton of great cookbooks on sale, so consider this a recommendation to browse through all of them!

The World of PostSecret by Frank Warren $18 (Originally $30) PostSecret books are the perfect coffee table books: they’re so interesting to flip through, and they make for great gifts even for people who aren’t big readers.

The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts $17 (Originally $26) Zelda fans will appreciate this art book of the game. It’s a lightning deal, so this will only be active for the next nine hours, or until they’re all claimed.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda $17 (Originally $25) This is a collection of essays about the Black Panther movies from writers and comics creators.

Metal DND Dice Set $22 (Originally $31) And if you’re playing D&D, you’re almost certainly a collector of cool dice. These metal dice are available in several different colors and styles.

This also the last day to get free shipping on your Bookshop.org orders! Did you know Book Riot has a shop there?

Many of the Black Friday sales we highlighted are still active, so check those out, too!