The Cutest Book Sleeves For All Occasions
Do you really need a book sleeve for your books? Let’s check it out, shall we?
Are you the sort of person who likes to carry your books everywhere, but also loves to keep them pristine? Then a book sleeve is essential!
Are you the sort of person who loves to read books with weird, steamy, or rude covers, and you are a bit embarrassed to show them off? Then a book sleeve is a perfect way to hide it!
Are you the sort of person who doesn’t care about the above, but still likes pretty covers? Then book sleeves are definitely a must-have!
And finally, are you the sort of person who believes they can find no justification to purchase a book sleeve? Then carry on reading and allow me to change your mind! (A little secret: everyone can use a cute bookish sleeve.)
The list below contains some of the cutest book sleeves you can find out there, either to protect your books, to hide them, or simply to make them look prettier!
Stay Bookish
I’ve heard you liked books, so I put books into books! For those who like to combine their sleeves with their love for anything bookish, the next sleeves are the perfect match!
For those who like the look of classic books, this is the perfect choice. $15
This chair, this bookshelf, this vibe…it’s everything I dream of. $16
Books and plants, the perfect combination. $16
The Artist
I must admit that I have a preference for sleeves with well-known works of art, especially if they contain a painting by Van Gogh. But there is more art to choose from below!
This is a gorgeous depiction of Starry Night. $30
There are several book sleeves with Frida Kahlo. This is my favourite depiction. Art and unity, and sisterhood. $22
Don’t you wish you could kiss your books sometimes? No? What about a painting of The Kiss on a book sleeve? $17
Florals
Many might name autumn as their favourite season to read, but florals are never out of style (yes, even in spring).
I am absolutely in love with these white flowers on purple fabric! $19
The light blue of these flowers really pops out on the cream-coloured fabric. $22
Sunflowers are my favourite flowers. Yours too? $17
For The Animal Lovers
If you love all kinds of animals, we got you covered! Cats, dogs, the lot!
I adore both the beautiful yellow background and the long white dog with its long black ears. $19
It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die! $20
I mean, truly, what can I say? The nose, the eyes, the ears…the colours! It’s perfect! $34
Absolutely gorgeous. $19
For those who love birds, but also like to keep an exquisite look. $21
You didn’t think I had forgotten the bees, did you? $21
The Mystical
I love me some mystical and ethereal prints, and when combined with books, they make the perfect match.
This celestial book cover will make you look interesting and mysterious! $20
This is the image of the night sky. Inconspicuous, but lovely. $18
I am a sucker for these very modern depictions of faces. They work great in embroidery, and make for a nice piece of art. $23
Here’s another cool example of how well they work. $21
Let’s finish off with this gorgeous sleeve filled with constellations. $13
We hope you find the perfect sleeve to hold all of your perfect (and less perfect) books! Would like a try at making your own? We’ve got your back!