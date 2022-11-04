a photo of a book sleeve with a cat face illustration and colorful paint splashes
Book Fetish

The Cutest Book Sleeves For All Occasions

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you really need a book sleeve for your books? Let’s check it out, shall we?

Are you the sort of person who likes to carry your books everywhere, but also loves to keep them pristine? Then a book sleeve is essential!

Are you the sort of person who loves to read books with weird, steamy, or rude covers, and you are a bit embarrassed to show them off? Then a book sleeve is a perfect way to hide it!

Are you the sort of person who doesn’t care about the above, but still likes pretty covers? Then book sleeves are definitely a must-have!

And finally, are you the sort of person who believes they can find no justification to purchase a book sleeve? Then carry on reading and allow me to change your mind! (A little secret: everyone can use a cute bookish sleeve.)

The list below contains some of the cutest book sleeves you can find out there, either to protect your books, to hide them, or simply to make them look prettier!

Stay Bookish

I’ve heard you liked books, so I put books into books! For those who like to combine their sleeves with their love for anything bookish, the next sleeves are the perfect match!

Photo of two stacked books wearing their book sleeves, which have a print of the spine of leather-bound books.

For those who like the look of classic books, this is the perfect choice. $15

Photo of a black book sleeve with a print of a girl sitting on a yellow chair reading a book, a shelf filled with books behind her

This chair, this bookshelf, this vibe…it’s everything I dream of. $16

photo of a brown book sleeve with a print of books placed next to each other and stacked and plants in a bookshelf

Books and plants, the perfect combination. $16

The Artist

I must admit that I have a preference for sleeves with well-known works of art, especially if they contain a painting by Van Gogh. But there is more art to choose from below!

Photo of a white book sleeve on a book showing the painting Starry Night tied together with a button

This is a gorgeous depiction of Starry Night. $30

Photo of a black book sleeve with several drawings of Frida Kahlo where she is holding hands with herself.

There are several book sleeves with Frida Kahlo. This is my favourite depiction. Art and unity, and sisterhood. $22

Photo of a book sleeve with a print of the painting The Kiss by Klimt

Don’t you wish you could kiss your books sometimes? No? What about a painting of The Kiss on a book sleeve? $17

Florals

Many might name autumn as their favourite season to read, but florals are never out of style (yes, even in spring).

photo of a book sleeve in purple with beautiful white flowers

I am absolutely in love with these white flowers on purple fabric! $19

Photo of a book sleeve in cream color with beautiful light blue flowers.

The light blue of these flowers really pops out on the cream-coloured fabric. $22

Photo of a book sleeve with sunflowers and dark blue leaves

Sunflowers are my favourite flowers. Yours too? $17

For The Animal Lovers

If you love all kinds of animals, we got you covered! Cats, dogs, the lot!

Photo of a yellow book sleeve with a print of a white dog

I adore both the beautiful yellow background and the long white dog with its long black ears. $19

Photo of a book sleeve where lots of fluffy round cats are all posing next to each other

It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die! $20

Photo of a colourful book sleeve with a print of a grey cat with beautiful blue eyes and red nose

I mean, truly, what can I say? The nose, the eyes, the ears…the colours! It’s perfect! $34

Photo of a white and pink book sleeve with a print of a hedgehog

Absolutely gorgeous. $19

Photo of a black and grey book sleeve with a print of yellow origami

For those who love birds, but also like to keep an exquisite look. $21

Photo of a white book sleeve with a print of bees

You didn’t think I had forgotten the bees, did you? $21

The Mystical

I love me some mystical and ethereal prints, and when combined with books, they make the perfect match.

Photo of a black book sleeve with a print of hands and eyes and stars

This celestial book cover will make you look interesting and mysterious! $20

Photo of a blue and beige book sleeve with a print of stars and moons

This is the image of the night sky. Inconspicuous, but lovely. $18

Photo of a grey book sleeve with a print of a face and lips and some leaves

I am a sucker for these very modern depictions of faces. They work great in embroidery, and make for a nice piece of art. $23

Photo of a beige book sleeve with a print of an abstract face

Here’s another cool example of how well they work. $21

Photo of a book sleeve showing constellations on a dark blue and black sky

Let’s finish off with this gorgeous sleeve filled with constellations. $13

We hope you find the perfect sleeve to hold all of your perfect (and less perfect) books! Would like a try at making your own? We’ve got your back!

Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations