Current Bookish Trends, as Observed by a Very Online Bookseller

Grief

Maybe it’s just because I’ve been trying to avoid it, but it seems like grief is everywhere, too, including in otherwise fun-looking books. I had to put down Emily Henry’s Book Lovers on page 50 when it became clear that it was leaning heavily into the theme of grief — which, by the way, is nowhere on the marketing or the back cover copy. Anytime a publicist emails me to offer a book, I now ask whether the plot includes grief, because I don’t want to be ambushed by it. Inevitably, the answer seems to be yes. Good Morning, Love, by Ashley Coleman and Meant to Be Mine by Hannah Orenstein are two books out in July that fall under that category. I want to read them, but I’m glad I know in advance and can be prepared.

Not only have many of us dealt with losing loved ones during the pandemic, we’ve also all become more aware of our own mortality and that of our friends and family. It’s no surprise that writers are processing that through their storytelling, and for some readers, that might be cathartic and helpful. As I’ve noted elsewhere, though, I think it would help those readers find those books if the marketing were clearer — as well as protecting those of us who aren’t ready.