You know those emails about the African prince (or whoever) who will send you a lot of money if you just help them with a tiny predicament and first send them some money? Well, we got two buddies working that scam in Ghana and you get to learn all the ins and outs of that business. Also, the PI on the case of the missing American man who came to visit an online girlfriend and disappeared. Toss in a fetish priest and a son desperate for answers about his father’s whereabouts and you have an interesting international crime novel. (TW: attempted rape on page/suicide on page/ableism related to autism)

Bonus: If you’re looking for a completed series that you can marathon, check out Quartey’s previous mystery series, Wife of the Gods.