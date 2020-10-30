Mary Shelley’s immortal monster isn’t interested in peace, love, understanding, or companionship anymore; he wants to eradicate the last vestiges of the species who spawned him.

Doctor Baker, a descendent of the original Doctor Frankenstein, is determined to have her son back after a terrible tragedy and has followed in her famous ancestor’s footsteps. The OG monster isn’t pleased that version 2.0 may or may not be an improvement over the original where morals and ethics are concerned. Clearly the “good’ doctors haven’t evolved much. Where does that leave the people between Baker and that which she has wrought? Where does it leave the monsters? And who, exactly do we mean when we say monster?

Who needs protecting from whom? Who’s the real danger to the world, man or machine? Creator or creation? Hubris or vengeance? In the end, do we all contain the seeds of our own destruction?