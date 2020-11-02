Before there was Scott Pilgrim, Bryan Lee O’Malley gave us Raleigh, a shy teen girl who feels like something is missing—because a cat stole her soul. She’s forced into a road trip with some of her rough-and-tumble peers, and along the way, she starts to find maybe opening up a little isn’t so bad. When they come across the aforementioned cat, Raleigh and crew chase the cat down—after all, her soul depends on it. While this sweet story focuses on themes of depression, isolation, and connection, O’Malley pulls the arc together just enough to make the literal soul-stealing a possibility.