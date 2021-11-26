13 Fun and Creative Book Storage Ideas

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book storage doesn’t always have to mean traditional bookshelves. Bookshelves are great and wonderful, but sometimes we don’t have the space or the funds for them. Sometimes we live in studios, or small apartments, or dorm rooms and other spaces where we might only have our own room in which to keep our books. Or maybe you just want to find a more interesting and creative way to show off your book collections. After all, why not scatter your books throughout your home instead of placing them all in one spot? Books should be everywhere! Books should multiply and prosper in every corner! You make the rules when it comes to creative book storage ideas!

There are many other ways to store your books, and we’ve got a list of creative book storage ideas for you at different price points if space and funds are a big consideration (every item but one is under $100), with a few more traditional options in case you’re looking for something more classic with a design twist. Want to try your hand at building something yourself? There’s a few DIY options below, too.

Think of this as a way to infuse your personal style, taste, and personality into your book storage, in the most cost effective ways possible. And if some of these options give you an excuse to buy more books because now you have the space for them, well…then my work here is done.

Want to make a real dent in your TBR pile? Grab this rustic wooden crate by Classy Bird Designs, specifically built for books waiting to be read, and store your next reads inside. Price: $26

Bring your books with you wherever you want to go in this rolling cart bookshelf by EG Home Goods. Bonus: it comes in black, blue, pink, white, yellow, and dark blue. Price: $38

Store your books in this beautifully simple corner wall hanging book shelf by Nova Furniture Group. It hardly takes up any space, and it’s a stylish way to store and show off your books. Get it in gray, natural, or walnut stains! Price: $42

Go full industrial with this book rack made entirely out of steel pipe by Schmidtfer Homes. You can get varying lengths depending on the space you have, and the book spines will display perfectly. Creative storage and a great conversation piece! Price begins at $54.

Make your own hanging bookshelves with wooden pallets using Jenna Burger Design’s DIY project. Although they don’t store as many books as one would like, they’re great at showing off your favorite collections, and you can choose any stain you’d like to customize your bookshelves to match the decor in your space.

Display collections of your books on these rustic floating wooden shelves. Cherry Tree Gallery will apply the stain of your choice to these shelves to fit whatever decor you have, from dark walnut, to golden pine, to cherry red, and more. Price: $58.

Go ultra modern with this corner wall bookcase by JV Home Design. The extended arms can fit even more books, while still taking up less space than a traditional bookshelf. Price: $68

DIY Wine Crate Bookshelf

Wine crates and other wooden crates make for great creative book storage. You can either buy these on Etsy or other crafty like stores, or check with local wine shops or liquor stores to see if they give away or sell their crates. I got mine from a friend, and they’ve made for unique and fun book storage. (Also cat beds. That wine crate in the bottom right of the photo? That’s my cat’s nap crate. They love these.)

Place your books on this 3-tier hanging shelf by Mume Store, held together with sturdy rope that you can secure to the wall. This one is perfect for a rustic, shabby chic decor theme, especially if you have limited floor space. Price: $84

Feeling creative? Want to bring some nature into your book storage? Buy this DIY digital download for $10 from Build Our Nest to get all the instructions you need for building your own custom tree bookcase.

Confound everyone who steps into your space when they see your books floating in midair along your walls. These invisible metal floating bookshelves by Galleksa can help you achieve that practical magic, and give you a fun and creative way to store your books in plain sight. Grab a set of 4 for for $94.

This handcrafted 8-tier standing bookcase by Shpfrlss Treasures is a very cool way to showcase your books in any way you choose whether it’s by genre, author, cover color, or reading order. It doesn’t take up a ton of space, and the tiers provide a surprising amount of book storage. Price: $98

Looking for something modern and unconventional? Look no further than this geometric bookcase by Spirit Home US. This eye-catching, yet unobtrusive bookcase gives you so many different ways to store and show your books than a more traditional bookcase can’t quite give you. Priced at $188.

See? So many cool and creative book storage options, utilizing every possible corner, wall, and floor space you have. We hope you’ve found something to your liking!

If you want even more ideas, explore some book storage ideas for kids, and how to organize those books to fit your living space.