I got a taste of my favorite kind of weather and basked in a late summer, early fall glow for a minute here in North Carolina. The air was crisp but not too cold and the sun was out but not beating down on me. I set up the tea kettle, the couch blankets, and, of course, the books. The following week, the temp broke my heart and went back up to the mid-80s, but it’s only a matter of time and I am prepared for the true start of cozy season. In honor of the recent autumnal equinox and because I want everyone to live their best fall life, I’m sharing some of my cozy reading season essentials and some wish list items to upgrade my supplies. I’ve got beverages, home goods, and more (yes, including a book) to make this heavy reading season brighter.
Harney & Sons Pumpkin Spice Tea
I immediately got to work making myself pumpkin spice lattes when my H&S order arrived. Some frothed oat milk with a dash of cinnamon on top—I ask you, what could be more satisfying? This decaf tea doesn’t have the overpowering artificial flavors that made me think I disliked all things pumpkin spice. The flavor is nuanced, warm, and balanced, as with many of my favorite H&S teas. It’s probably obvious that Harney & Sons is at the top of my list of go-to tea purveyors, and if you’re not a PSL girlie (and prefer a caffeinated tea) I’d recommend their Paris blend, my all-time fave.
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
What a dark, ghoulish, beautiful, and funny book. Kelly Link is a household name among lovers of speculative fiction, but she’s known for short stories. This is her first novel and I adored it. The story mainly follows a group of high schoolers: Laura, Daniel, Mo, and Susannah. Laura, Daniel, and Mo are risen from the dead by their music teacher with no memory of how it happened and an inscrutable task to complete in order to save themselves from what they do vaguely remember was a very not fun afterlife. Then there’s Susannah, Laura’s sister, who didn’t die but is connected to the tragedy, and Bowie, a mysterious stranger who escaped the afterlife with the others. This is a big story with a lot of moving parts and characters, and it’s perfect for that autumn-to-winter transition (it takes place in winter but serves Halloween season vibes).
Pendleton Glacier National Park Wool Blanket
If you’re not swaddled in a warm blanket, are you actually cozy reading? This is a wishlist item—right now, I use a wool blend blanket I impulse-purchased from my local HomeGoods one winter. My budget blankie works perfectly fine but it’s not super cute, so this would be an aesthetic as well as quality upgrade. I have Portland pride for Pendleton (say that five times fast) as a former resident and it doesn’t hurt that they’re known for their blankets. The one drawback is that these specimens are dry clean only. I honestly don’t know if the same goes for my current blanket because the price tag was such that I didn’t bother to check the care instructions (for the record, it still looks and feels A-OK after multiple washes) whereas I’d be more precious with a Pendleton blanket.
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine
If you’re falling asleep on your book, throw a shot of espresso at it! There are probably all sorts of great benefits to owning a traditional espresso machine, in addition to looking chic, but those things are expensive and take up so much space. Plus, the crema produced by a Nespresso machine is pretty perfect in my uninformed opinion. I’ve gifted this baby to many a loved one, and if you pick one up for yourself or gift one with a bundle of Nespresso pods, I highly recommend the Ristretto for your daily espresso and the Kazaar for a luscious kick in the pants.
Zara 100% Wool Extra Soft Sweater
The two sweaters I live in once the weather cools aren’t available online anymore, so as those two start to pill up I’m thinking of my next wearable blanket for outdoor reading. My current favorite sweater is an oversized bundle of comfort from Prana (that’s with an “n” not a “d”) but I wasn’t feeling this season’s offerings. I usually have luck with Zara, and I know they offer a mix of pricy and affordable options so I hopped over and found this little number. I wanted their wool sweater in red for that extra festive look, but they were out of my size and gray is one of my day-to-day go-to colors. I’ve become a big fan of wool and its seasonal versatility, and this looks like a great pairing with the fleece-lined leggings I basically live in once the temps drop. Also, “extra soft” as a descriptor will always get me.
HOMEASY Electric Lint Remover and Fabric Shaver
Because I’m going to hold onto my beloved sweaters as long as I can, I suppose it’s time to get grown and enlist a fabric shaver in my tool kit. This one’s in my cart right now, and it’s how I’m going to ensure those sweaters keep on keeping on as long as possible, especially since I can’t buy replacements. Maybe it doesn’t matter that your torso blanket is well groomed when you’re alone on the couch with a good book, but if you decide to brave the elements seated outdoors at your favorite cafe or restaurant, know that your sweater will look and feel immaculate.
Brooklinen Bright Idea Scented Candle
I lit this candle every morning before sunrise while I did some creative writing, and I’m so sad it’s down to the wick. The cheaper candle I bought from a reputable shop just isn’t the same. Brooklinen’s Bright Idea scent makes me feel like I’m at a fancy spa—it somehow works that magic of being subtle and layered while also being powerful enough to permeate multiple (smallish) rooms. True to its name, as we got deeper into autumn it made the increasingly dark mornings a little brighter. I might petition Brooklinen to make bath products in this warm hug of a scent. It smells expensive, and by god it is—it was a great gift because I wouldn’t normally spend that much on a candle. I’m not sure how long it’ll last, but as I write this entry on October 21st, Brooklinen is having a Friends & Family sale, and it’s 20% off (and I am so tempted to treat myself).
