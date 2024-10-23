Cozy Reading Season Essentials

The two sweaters I live in once the weather cools aren’t available online anymore, so as those two start to pill up I’m thinking of my next wearable blanket for outdoor reading. My current favorite sweater is an oversized bundle of comfort from Prana (that’s with an “n” not a “d”) but I wasn’t feeling this season’s offerings. I usually have luck with Zara, and I know they offer a mix of pricy and affordable options so I hopped over and found this little number. I wanted their wool sweater in red for that extra festive look, but they were out of my size and gray is one of my day-to-day go-to colors. I’ve become a big fan of wool and its seasonal versatility, and this looks like a great pairing with the fleece-lined leggings I basically live in once the temps drop. Also, “extra soft” as a descriptor will always get me.