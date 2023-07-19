10 Luxuriously Cozy Reading Chairs For Your Home

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gia R. is from Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated with two business degrees. While studying, her short nonfiction story was published in 2018 in Write On, Downtown, an ASU journal. Since then, she taught preschool students abroad. Now back in AZ, you’ll find her writing, reading, and adoring digital art. View All posts by Gia R.

Today we are getting cozy. How cozy? Very cozy and comfy! Picture yourself with a good book on a rainy night. Maybe you’re reading a dystopian thriller. Possibly a murder mystery? You’ve got a cute blanket on your lap and fuzzy socks on. No overhead lighting, just the warm glow from a nearby lamp. You may have a few pillows close to you with a delicious drink or snack. You may have the book, the lighting, the blankets, and the beverage, but what brings it all together? Cozy reading chairs!

When selecting the appropriate reading chair, there are many factors to consider. There is the fabric, size, and color. Don’t forget about the style and sturdiness of the chair! There’s also the space where you will put it! Do you need a reading chair to add to your living room or a reading room? Do you have a reading corner or a little reading nook? Well, I have a few options to fit many of these spaces and (hopefully) your taste. For these reading chairs, I focused on how plush, soft, and cozy they are. Now let’s get reading in some comfy reading chairs!

Cozy Reading Chairs for Your Reading Room We’re starting strong with this faux fur lounge chair with the matching ottoman. It’s soft and nicely padded. Lean back and put your feet up. $273

This one looks similar to the first, but I had to include it because it’s green and velvet! This velvet lounge chair with footrest also comes in 10+ different colors. $226

Every list of cozy chairs must include a bean bag! This soft reddish brown bean bag can be perfect for a reading nook or go nice in your living room. $140

Don’t have much space? Want to convert any corner into a reading nook? This padded and adjustable floor chair may be exactly what you need! $135

Get extra cozy with this gray cushioned rocking chair. $300

Enjoy this blue velvet rocking chair! It’s not as cozy, but it has a padded seat and high backrest. Plus, it’s pretty and has many colors! $160

You’ll need a bit more space for this one. Instead of a reading corner, a reading room may be more appropriate. Get bookish by yourself or enjoy some company on this soft and large bean bag! Different color and size options available. $175+

If you’re looking for something more unique, add this handmade fluffy rattan sofa to your reading adventures! Perfect for lounging and reading! Lots of colors and sizes available. $261+

Whether you like a big fuzzy bean bag or a soft lounge chair with a footrest, I hope you found something to make your reading experience cozier and comfier!

If you’re looking for something a little different, read The Best Reading Chairs For Every Budget to find some other reading chairs!