Quiz: Plan a Cozy Winter Day and Find Your Next Cozy Read

It’s officially winter! Snow storms, freezing rain, and polar wind chills are sweeping the northern hemisphere as a winter wonderland, albeit one with challenging driving conditions. Maybe you’ve already been snowbound once and are preparing to do it again. Well, winter is also the perfect time to snuggle in with a hot beverage, a warm blanket, and a good book. We might as well call winter “reading season.” And what should you read to match the mood of the season? Naturally, a cozy book!

What is a “cozy” book? Cozy books are reads that are upbeat, low-stakes, feel-good stories that will make you smile inside with happy endings and pleasant feels. It’s definitely time for more cozy books during winter hibernation. But where do you start with finding your next cozy read? Look no further. This quiz will pair you up with a great cozy book to nourish your spirit and soothe your frozen life. All you have to do to find out what book you should read next is take this quiz. You’ll design the perfect cozy day, from waking up to winding down at night. You’ll get to choose your favorite snack and reading space, among other customizations, to get your ideal cozy read. Ready? Let’s find your next cozy book.

All the Results

Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala In this foodie cozy mystery by Mila P. Mansala, Lila Macapagal is looking to start over after a bad breakup. After moving back home, Lila is asked to help save her aunt’s restaurant. But when her ex-boyfriend, a restaurant critic, dies, Lila investigates…only to find herself a suspect.

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu Ngozi Ukazu’s fun graphic novel series follows a men’s college hockey team. Our lovable protagonist Bitty struggles to fit in…and fight his feelings for a swoonworthy teammate. But this delightful book is more than a romance. It’s an ensemble story with characters you won’t soon forget.

Dear Mrs. Bird by A.J. Pearce In A.J. Pearce’s historical novel Dear Mrs. Bird set in WWII, Emmy — a young, aspiring war journalist — finds work as the secretary to an advice columnist at a woman’s weekly. Soon Emmy begins to answer the letters her formidable boss deems “unsuitable.” How long can Emmy get away with it? You’ll be riveted to the page to find out.

Don’t Want to Miss a Thing by Jill Mansell Jill Mansell is the queen of the feel-good read. In her novel Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, fun-loving bachelor Dexter is forced to move to the country and take care of his young niece after his sister suddenly dies. Helping Dexter to make the adjustment is his quirky cartoonist neighbor, Molly.

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang From award-winning graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops is his exciting graphic memoir in which he follows the Dragons, a high school basketball team at the school where he teaches, in pursuit of a state championship.

Little Beach Street Bakery by Jenny Colgan Little Beach Street Bakery is a warm novel about starting over and a cozy chick lit series starter by author Jenny Colgan. Recovering from a devastating breakup, Polly has also left her job and relocated to a small seaside Cornwall town. It’s there that Polly begins working in a bakery — and swooning after a dreamy beekeeper.

The Lost Manuscript by Cathy Bonidan Cathy Bonidan’s epistolary novel The Lost Manuscript is a unique mystery: there’s no murder here, only a mysterious unnamed author of a book that plucky Anne-Lise finds in a hotel room. Soon Anne-Lise has banded together friends near and far to find the anonymous writer.

Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley Jane Smiley’s Perestroika in Paris is set in, well, you guessed it: Paris. It’s there that Perestroika, a racing horse also known as “Paras,” wanders into the center of the city. Making new friends along the way, both animal and human, Paras enjoys her urban adventure in this enchanting story.

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson Kwana Jackson’s Real Men Knit is a fun romance with knitting as its heart. After his adoptive mother dies, Jesse Strong and his three brothers aren’t sure what to do about her Harlem-based knitting shop. Jesse recruits some help from his childhood friend Kerry, but soon they learn their romantic feelings are stitched together.

