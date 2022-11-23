Cozy Graphic Novels To Snuggle Up With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Is there anything better than a cozy graphic novel to snuggle up with in these cold winter months? Just something you can settle in by the fire for a nice day of reading with? I certainly don’t think so. I’m a cozy girl through and through, and a relaxing story is the perfect way to stave off the winter blues or just make the most of a lazy day without anything else to do. Bored? Pick up a cozy graphic novel. Lonely? Pick up a cozy graphic novel. Sad? Pick up a cozy graphic novel. Cozy graphic novels are the answer to anything and everything. And as someone who loves nothing more than cozy graphic novels, I am here to be your guide into this world of dreamy illustrations, sweet friendships, found families, and silly shenanigans.

Whether you’re looking for a heartfelt slice of life story or an uplifting adventure, these 10 cozy graphic novels will fill you with all sorts of warm feelings. These stories include hedge witches, hockey players, mischievous felines, and helpful ghosts. And each and every one of them is just as cozy as the next. Sit back, relax, and let yourself be swept away into a world of sweet stories and artistic delights.

Mamo by Sas Milledge A reluctant hedge witch comes to a struggling town after the passing of her grandmother, the town’s previous hedge witch, to help out. Mamo always wanted Orla to become the town’s next witch, but she’s not so sure. And with Mamo’s restless spirit disturbing the peace and safety the townspeople hold dear, she’ll have to help put her grandmother to rest and determine whether she can shoulder the responsibility Mamo always wanted for her.

Taproot by Keezy Young This love story between a gardener and a ghost might seem doomed for failure…Hamal’s abilities to see ghosts also give him a special touch with the plants he so loves. But when a reaper shows up, throwing the local afterlife into turmoil, Blue must reckon with the ways in which Hamal’s abilities may put him in danger. And protecting him might mean being willing to finally give him up and move on.

Check Please by Ngozi Ukazu It doesn’t get much cozier than Bitty’s unendingly uplifting narration in this webcomic turned graphic novel about the Samwell University hockey team. The former ice skater takes the team by storm his freshman year, winning over his burly teammates with his charm and endless baking. It’s a sweet story with very little drama, enviable friendships and swoon-worthy romance.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Tea Dragon Society by Katie O’Neill When I think cozy, I think tea. And this adorable children’s graphic novel is full of tea and the little creatures called tea dragons who produce it. Not only are you going to love the story about a girl learning to care for tea dragons and making some wonderful new friends in the process, you’re also going to finish this story with the absolute certainty that you need a tea dragon in your life.

Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian by Tim Probert The granddaughter of a renowned wizard helps craft the potions and medicines that people come from miles around to purchase. But when Bea runs into a Galudrian one day, a member of an ancient race thought to be extinct, her life changes completely. The Galudrian, Cad, believes Bea’s grandfather might be the one person able to help find her missing people. But the Pig Wizard has gone missing. Now, these two unexpected friends must set off on a quest to find Bea’s grandfather in order for him to help Cad find the rest of her fellow Galudrians in turn.

Snapdragon by Kat Leyh A girl who’s a bit of an outsider befriends the local “witch” in this heartwarming graphic novel about family, friendship, and magic. When Snapdragon discovers an orphaned litter of opossums, she thinks the old woman who makes taxidermy out of road kill might be able to help her save them. Jacks agrees to help — but only if Snap helps her in return. It’s the beginning of a wonderful friendship that helps Snap discover herself and secrets about her family’s past. I love books with unlikely friendships, especially ones that can weather any storm.

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen The dreamy fairy tale retellings in this graphic novel are what bring a mother and son together despite language and cultural barriers, and it’s the perfect read to remind you of all that’s good in the world. Also, you’re going to want to stare at the gorgeous illustrations for hours on end.

Marvel Meow by Nao Fuji Is there anything more cozy than reading a mostly wordless series of comics about Captain Marvel’s cat getting into all sorts of shenanigans with superheroes? I can’t think of much. Marvel Meow is just as cute and wholesome as it sounds.

Catboy by Benji Nate What if your cat turned into a boy? A cat boy? Well, when Olive wished on a star that her cat best friend could hang out with her like a person, she got just that. And their adventures are endearingly adorable and full of exactly the sort of fun and feisty adventures you would expect from a human and a human-sized-cat.

Goldie Vance by Hope Larson, Brittney Williams, and Sarah Stern Move over Nancy Drew, there’s a new teen detective in town. If you love a cozy mystery, you’re going to fall for aspiring detective Goldie Vance, who dreams of becoming the in-house private eye at the Florida resort where her dad works. But becoming a detective means proving herself, so when the hotel’s detective, Walter, encounters a case he can’t crack, it’s the perfect opportunity for Goldie to show off her stuff.

5 Adorable and Heartwarming Graphic Novels To Read

9 Graphic Novels and Comics About Finding a Place to Belong

5 Uplifting Graphic Novels To Read