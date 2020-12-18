Cozy Books for Cold Winter Days: The List List #430

JY. In the Night Realm, vampires, shifters, weirns, and other night things passing for human prowl the streets... but they still have to go to school! Ailis and Na'ya are pretty average students (NOT losers), but when a shadow starts looming and a classmate gets all weird, they are the first to notice. It gets personal, though, when Na'ya's little brother D'esh disappears-It's time to confront the secrets of the forbidden mansion in the Silent Woods!

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 67 of the Best Queer Books of 2020

at Brightly: 8 Interactive Books to Captivate Your Restless Reader

at Bustle: There Are So Many Great Romance Novels Out This Week

at BuzzFeed: 14 Cozy Romances You Won’t Be Able To Put Down This Holiday Season

at CBC: The best Canadian comics of 2020

at Crime Reads: The Best Gothic Fiction of 2020

at Electric Lit: 9 New Poetry Collections that Highlight the Diversity of Latinx Identity

at The Guardian: The best books of 2020 to support indie publishers this Christmas

at Lit Hub: The Top 10 Most Totally Metal Books of 2020

at POPSUGAR: 11 Dark Academia Books to Read If You’re Into Moody Mysteries, University Settings, and Tragic Endings

at Riveted Lit: The Ultimate Cozy Books for Cold Winter Days

at Shondaland: 22 Authors on the Books That Gave Them Hope in 2020

at Tor.com: Five Novels About the World After the End of the World

at Vox: The 15 best books our book critic read this year