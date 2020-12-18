Cozy Books for Cold Winter Days: The List List #430
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Autostraddle: 67 of the Best Queer Books of 2020
at Brightly: 8 Interactive Books to Captivate Your Restless Reader
at Bustle: There Are So Many Great Romance Novels Out This Week
at BuzzFeed: 14 Cozy Romances You Won’t Be Able To Put Down This Holiday Season
at CBC: The best Canadian comics of 2020
at Crime Reads: The Best Gothic Fiction of 2020
at Electric Lit: 9 New Poetry Collections that Highlight the Diversity of Latinx Identity
at The Guardian: The best books of 2020 to support indie publishers this Christmas
at Lit Hub: The Top 10 Most Totally Metal Books of 2020
at POPSUGAR: 11 Dark Academia Books to Read If You’re Into Moody Mysteries, University Settings, and Tragic Endings
at Riveted Lit: The Ultimate Cozy Books for Cold Winter Days
at Shondaland: 22 Authors on the Books That Gave Them Hope in 2020
at Tor.com: Five Novels About the World After the End of the World