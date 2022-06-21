Cookbook Showdown: The Best Cornbread Recipes, Tested

The History of Cornbread

Cornbread is a classic dish in the American South, but did you know its history goes back thousands of years, well before Europeans arrived in North America? Corn has long been a staple in American food, and Indigenous peoples used it in a variety of ways. Originally, cornbread was made of ground corn, salt, and water. As wheat was difficult to cultivate and store, European colonizers learned about the many uses of corn from Native Americans and integrated it into their cuisine. But like much of America’s culinary history, the cornbread we know today was greatly influenced by enslaved Africans, who innovated cornbread with ingredients like eggs, lard, and buttermilk.

Cornbread changed significantly as the technology for processing cornmeal changed in the early 20th century. Traditional stone mills went out of favor when the more powerful steel mills took over the Southern U.S. While the new mills made for finer, more consistent, and more shelf-stable corn meal, it also meant much of the corn kernels were sorted out, eliminating much of the flavor, sweetness, and nutritional value. That change led bakers to begin adding leaveners like baking soda, additional wheat flour, and sugar or honey to imitate the flavor and texture of cornbread made from stone-ground cornmeal. This is important context to understand in today’s raging debates over whether or not sweetener should be added to cornbread.