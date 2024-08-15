A Little Comic-tition Never Hurt Anyone
Sorry not sorry about the terrible pun — that is the price you have to pay to learn about these comics that take games very seriously. Plus, this week’s newest comics and graphic novels!
New Releases
Rashomon and Other Stories by Ryunosuke Akutagawa and Philippe Nicloux, Adapted by mkdeville
Four of Akutagawa’s most beloved short stories now appear in manga form! From the unreliable narrators who report on a gruesome crime in “In a Grove” to the secretive young Jesuit who maintains his sense of honor and duty in the face of terrible consequences in “The Martyr,” you won’t soon forget the characters in these classic tales.
Wonder Woman: The Adventures of Young Diana by Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Gaunucheau
One doesn’t become a Wonder Woman overnight. Diana learned that lesson the hard way when she went searching for adventure on Themyscira and found it in the form of a mystery involving missing historical texts. Can she find the texts and learn to appreciate the wonders of her homeland?
Graphic Novels That Take Games Seriously
Today’s comics recommendation theme is: games as serious business! Soothe that post-Olympics hangover with these comics about how some people, for better and for worse, treat games seriously.
Match Point! by Maddie Gallegos
Rosie’s dad takes racquetball very, VERY seriously. It’s reached the point where Rosie doesn’t even enjoy spending time with him because she knows their every interaction will revolve around racquetball. Can a new friend shake things up enough that Rosie can start to enjoy both her life and her relationship with her dad again?
Buzzing by Samuel Sattin and Rye Hickman
Nothing seems to help Isaac with his OCD, until his classmates invite him to join in their role-playing game. The game calms Isaac, but his mother and his therapist don’t seem to understand that and forbid him from playing. Now it’s up to Isaac to convince them that gaming is a valid path to functionality and self-worth.
Keep those reading muscles limber until next week!
