Compelling Historical Fantasy YA

Sourcebooks Fire It's 1926 and reapers, the once-human vampires with a terrifying affliction, are on the rise in Harlem. Elise is the reluctant heir to a reaper-hunting empire. Layla is a reaper who lost everything — her parents, friends, and humanity — and she'll never forget how Elise betrayed her. When a new kind of reaper that's more human than monster emerges, Elise and Layla must join forces to uncover the city's darkest secrets. As they explore New York City’s underworld, it gets harder to ignore their intense feelings for one another, even when they know they can never be together.

Somewhere between the fairytales and the stacks of middle grade historical fiction I devoured, I found myself enchanted with YA historical fantasy. This subgenre wasn’t super popular when I was the target demographic for young adult literature, but it was definitely there. Equally fascinated by the fantastical as I was with history, I found escape in the Victorian setting of Libba Bray’s Gemma Doyle series. It was the allure of magic and possibility, mixed with the set rules of the past that I found so alluring. Historical fantasy had me hooked!

Historical Fantasy as a subgenre plays with expectations, creating a unique reading experience. What we know about the past is already a part of our expectations from previous readings, studies, or media. We’ve been to museums, seen the photos and read the history books. We know there weren’t dragons in 18th-century New York City. But who says there couldn’t be—what do we really know about the alligators in the sewer, anyways? By using a set world—either historical or contemporary—the fantasy writer is able to have a bit of freedom in that regard. Historical Fantasy serves as a way to explore themes within a historical context and have a bit of fun.

Strike the Zither by Joan He This fantastical reimagining of the Chinese epic The Three Kingdoms takes place in the 5th century. Brilliant strategist Zephyr works under the warlordess Xin Ren, who remains loyal to the empress. When Zephyr is forced to join the enemy camp to prevent Ren’s followers from being murdered, she meets Crow, a strategist who might be her intellectual match. Chaos and power abound in the first novel in He’s exciting trilogy.

Anatomy by Dana Schwartz Lady Hazel Sinnet knows she is meant for more than marriage, but thanks to society’s strict rules, she must find her own way to becoming a surgeon. When she is booted from an anatomy lecture, Hazel is more determined than ever. Teaming up with resurrection man Jack, Hazel begins her studies on her own to take the necessary exams, but what Jack and Hazel discover lurking in the Edinburgh cemeteries is far grimmer than they expected.

The Dangerous Ones by Lauren Blackwood Young “Saint” Jerusalem is an essential member of the Union Army, possessing unique abilities and reflexes. The Confederate Army have declared a Civil War, partnering with the enslaved vampire mongers. After the murder of her family, Jerusalem is bent on revenge and freedom for others like her. To act out her plan, she must team up with a vampire, Alexei, and change the course of history.

Romanov by Nadine Brandes Brandes reimagines the fate of the last Grand Duchess of Russia in a swirl of magic and romance. Anastasia Romanov is tasked with smuggling an ancient ink spell in her suitcase, as she travels to Siberian in exile. Her choices are limited: release the spell at the most dire moment, and face the consequences, or accept help from Zash, the Bolshivek guard assigned to her. With the fate of her family and Russia on the line, will Anastasia choose the right spell?

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong Set in 1926 Shanghai, this Romeo and Juliet retelling is high stakes, vivid, and monstrous. A blood feud between gangs has turned the streets red, while below the surface of the city, an ancient monster stirs from its sleep. Eighteen-year-old Juliette has returned home to run the Scarlet Gang. Her first love, Roma is heir to a rival gang, the White Flowers. When whispers of contagion reach the tipping point, Juliette and Roma must work together to save their city.

What The River Knows by Isabel Ibañez Frequently left behind by her parents, Inez dreams of exploring the world outside of 19th-century Buenos Aires. When her parents die in mysterious circumstances, Inez’s new guardian sends for her to join him in Egypt. Soon, Inez is pulled deep into a world of old magic and strange clues in her parents’ death, as she navigates her new life.

Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland America in 1937 is divided into factions: those who work in the mystical arts, and those who work in industry and technology. Laura Ann Langston still believes in the mystical arts and is pursuing her mage’s license in New York. When she’s forced to take a government job, she meets Skylark, a powerful mage who agrees to take Laura on as an apprentice. On their first mission, they discover powerful mage work that could threaten everything they’ve begun.

The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi The Exposition Universelle is set for the 1899 Paris Stage, with promises of operas, locomotives, the world’s largest diamond, and disturbing sights. Séverin, thief and hotelier, is after a rare treasure. The Order of Babel has promised Séverin his wildest dreams if he executes a dangerous mission for them. After gathering a motley crew of cohorts, Séverin is ready for Paris’ glittering streets.

