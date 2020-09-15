In her first novel since the end of her Neapolitan quartet, Elena Ferrante reminds us that she’s still at the top of her game. Giovanna believes her life is almost perfect. But when Giovanna overhears her father say that her face is getting ugly like her estranged Aunt Victoria’s, she feels devastated. To make amends, her parents give in to her demands to meet her aunt, and Giovanna is smitten with her aunt’s brash words and behavior. From there her life begins to spiral, and Giovanna realizes that her world isn’t so perfect after all. Marisa Tomei’s narration of The Lying Life of Adults gives each character their own unique voice, and drew me in from the first few minutes.