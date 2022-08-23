Test Your Comics Knowledge: Real Doctor or Fake Doctor?

Doctor Fate

VERDICT: FAKE DOCTOR (MOSTLY)

Most, but not all of the time, DC superhero Doctor Fate is the combination of a human host and a Lord of Order named Nabu. There have been a whopping eight human hosts to Doctor Fate over the years, and only the seventh, Kent V. Nelson, was actually a doctor (a psychiatrist, specifically), though the current host, Khalid Nassour, was a med student before he got all Fate-y. Nabu is also not a doctor. So technically 1.5 of the 9 characters who could be called “Doctor Fate” are doctors, but that’s a pretty small percentage. I’m sticking with Fake Doctor.