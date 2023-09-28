10 Fascinating Comics Like FOURTH WING

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City.

It seems like everywhere I look, everybody is talking about Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. It makes sense, of course. This new novel has everything: a great plot, intriguing characters, dragons, and romance. Violet just wanted to be a scribe, to read books by a warm fire and protect her brittle body. But she’s been ordered to join the dragon riders — definitely not the safe and warm job she wanted. Hijinks, war, and romance ensue.

So you’ve read Fourth Wing and are desperate to recapture the essence of it in your next read. I get it. The book hole (that melancholy after you finish a great book) can be real, especially when you’re waiting for the next installment of a series. While you can find dozens (maybe hundreds?) of great lists out there for prose books like Fourth Wing, we should all get more comics in front of our faces. Dragons, in my mind, can be pretty good, but dragons drawn by great artists are always better.

So, let’s dive into some comics like Fourth Wing. This list runs the gamut from well-established fantasy ongoing titles to standalone graphic novels to absolutely epic romantic fantasy manga. There’s truly something for everyone among these 10 great comics.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride by Kore Yamazaki This manga is less epic than Fourth Wing, but it brings the magic and romance together in a weird and beautiful way. Chise is an orphan who has had a difficult time, so she auctions herself off. The buyer? A very tall humanoid with an animal skull for a head. It’s one of the most delightfully weird comics like Fourth Wing.

Coda by Simon Spurrier, Matias Bergara Here’s a completed 12-issue comic that blends fantasy with post-apocalyptic vibes. Hum is a former bard who wants only one thing: to save the soul of his wife. In a world where magic was wiped out, Hum and a rather rude unicorn embark on a journey that pulls them into the middle of a giant power struggle, all for love.

Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky Let’s get sapphic, shall we? Preet has magic. Not just a little magic, either, but more than anyone in her village. Valissa does not have magic, but that’s made her driven to prove herself. When Preet breaks the law and is exiled, Preet and Valissa find themselves literally and figuratively far apart. Now, how will they ever get back together?

DIE by Keiron Gillen, Stephanie Hans Imagine if you were playing a grimdark tabletop roleplaying game, and you and your friends were suddenly sucked into the fantastical gaming world. That’s the setup for DIE. It’s all fun and games until the horrifying eldritch abominations are real.

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe Originally and still published as a webcomic, this brilliant romantic fantasy has made a splash in print, too. More modern than other comics on this list, it retells the Hades and Persephone myth with a level of sweetness not often associated with that myth. It definitely needs to be on your list of comics like Fourth Wing to read.

Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda What isn’t there to say about the brilliance that is Monstress? In a matriarchal society, one young woman finds herself torn between warring factions of humans and nonhumans. She looks human, sure, but she also harbors a powerful and dangerous monster. Oh, and the art is absolutely gorgeous.

Persephone: Hades’ Torment by Allison Shaw Yep, another Hades and Persephone retelling. Some romantic stories are just timeless, after all. This one is self-contained, sticks fairly close to the original myth, and brings some major sexy vibes in both the art and storytelling. Don’t worry. There’s plenty of magic, too.

Saga by Brian K. Vaughn, Fiona Staples Saga lands on a lot of my lists for good reason. It’s science fiction. It’s fantasy. It’s a brilliant and sometimes-romantic family drama of epic proportions. Think Romeo and Juliet in space, plus a child, and magic, and people with TVs for heads, and a Lying Cat, and…you get the idea.

Seven to Eternity by Rick Remender, Jerome Opeña You’ve probably read about plenty of fantasy books with god-kings. But what about one in which an actual god rules? The God of Whispers rules here, spreading paranoia with his spies. Adam is disgraced and dying. He has two choices: help a group of magicians bring down the god or make a bargain to get everything he wants.

Yona of the Dawn by Mizuho Kusanagi Why yes, there are dragons! Yona is a princess on the verge of her 16th birthday. After her father rejects her choice of a husband, she walks in on that very suitor killing her father, the king. The coup is underway, and Yona finds herself a fugitive with her friend Hak, searching for the legendary dragon warriors to take back her kingdom.

Of course, there are plenty more romantic fantasy books out there, both in comic book and prose form. What are some of your favorites? Are you counting down the days until the next book in the series?