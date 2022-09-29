This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Before we get into this list of comics for goths and wannabe goths, I have a confession to make. I’m not a real goth. I’m a wannabe. As a teen I strived to be certifiably goth, but I was, and am, a normie. Sure, in middle school I wore all black and listened to Slipknot and burned through black eyeliner pencils faster than regular pencils, but I always felt like a phony. *Holden Caufield gasp*

Goths are just so cool! They have the best fashion, hands down, and eschew all notions of normalcy or following the status quo. And, hello, the music? New wave and punk and metal are some of my all-time faves forever.

But I’m just a weenie who admires goths from afar. I peek at their books and music collections and make notes on what I could apply to my life to be a little bit more broody. I pull tarot cards every once in a while and my wardrobe is mostly black. That’s as close as I’ll ever get, I think.

Luckily, these delightful zines and comics for goths let me feel like I’m part of the club. I may not be full-on witchy or cry along to new wave records, but I can gobble up these comics and feel like one of the cool kids.

Comics for Goths Cryptid Club by Sarah Andersen If you’ve ever wondered about the personal lives of cryptids — paranormal creatures — Sarah Andersen has you covered. The comics of Cryptid Club turn these the Loch Ness Monster and Mothman into real beings, just like you and me. I cackled as I read this delightful little book.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Dead End Jobs for Ghosts by Aminder Dhaliwal Ah, capitalism. That thing that takes and takes and takes from us while we’re living and then, probably, takes some more when we’re dead. Aminder Dhaliwal explores the work-till-ya-die concept in Dead End Jobs for Ghosts, where the capitalist forces never die and ghosts continue in the workforce. See also: Woman World, in which Dhaliwal imagines a world where no men exist!

Emily the Strange: The Lost Days by Rob Reger and Jessica Gruner, illustrated by Rob Reger and Buzz Parker Is it a list of comics for goths without Emily the Strange? I didn’t think so. The Lost Days is the origin story of our weird friend, told through her journal entries. She could (probably) leap tall buildings and and play in a rock band of her own making — as long as her four black cats are by her side.

GothThrob Magazine by Bianca Xunise GothThrob is a collection of fun goth comics, with topics ranging from marrying Mothman to goth fashion to the origins of punk music. Bianca Xunise’s comics are utterly delightful, with her first full book, Punk Rock Karaoke, coming out next year!

Hell Phone, Volume 1 by Benji Nate Sissy finds a flip phone in a bush and now she and her best friend Lola are tasked with solving a murder. The phone, which police say isn’t activated, rings incessantly with a man’s voice giving instructions step by step for cleaning up the body.

The Lazy Goth Method: How to Alienate Friends and Avoid People by Molly Mercier Molly Mercier is a lazy goth, so naturally, she turned her philosophy into a comic. The Lazy Goth Method is all about the particular struggles of being a weirdo in society and figuring out where you fit in.

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu Nova, a teen witch, knows her true power. She works at her grandmother’s magic bookshop and investigates supernatural occurrences as they come up. One night, following reports of a wolf in the woods, she finds her crush fighting a horse demon. Tam is a werewolf and hasn’t had a home for years. Nova is tasked with helping him find his true self, with fun and witchcraft, of course.

Night Cry by Borja González Teresa isn’t brand new to rituals — she runs a magic and occult bookstore, after all. But when she summons Laura, an anime-loving demon who can grant her any wish, she can’t figure out what to wish for. The two are then stuck together as they investigate unexplained disappearances around town.

That Full Moon Feeling by Ashley Robin Franklin Suzy (witch) and Jada (werewolf) go on three disastrous dates that include skeletons, a zombie ex-girlfriend, and a lake monster. Like ya do. That Full Moon Feeling is such a sweet and fun queer romcom perfect for goths of all stripes.

For more books and comics for goths, enjoy this list of required reading for goths and more comics for goths.