Comics and Other Things Worth Fighting For
It’s the eighth day of the eighth month of what feels like 80 years since this summer began. Let’s all take a minute to breathe by reviewing some fun new comics!
Bookish Goods
Anime/Manga Rug by NurcansCarpetShop
All you have to do is pick the right size, and now everyone who visits your home will know you’re a Naruto fan! $161+
New Releases
Dead by Daylight: The Legion by Nadia Shammas and Dillon Snook
Based on the video game, this four-issue series devotes one issue to each member of the Legion, a group of teenagers who team up to terrify their formerly peaceful town. The Legion are established killers by the game’s timeline, but this tie-in comic shows their origins. It’s a sure topic of interest for the game’s fans!
Spy x Family Volume Twelve by Tatsuya Endo
It’s time once again to rejoin our favorite real spy and his fake family! A spy’s true identity is their most precious possession, and Twilight—alias Loid Forger—is in danger of having his identity exposed thanks to a double agent. Meanwhile, his adopted daughter Anja is hatching plans of her own.
Riot Recommendations
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: activism! I did this theme once a long time ago, but I figure it’s as good a time as any to take another look at the folks who put their safety and reputations on the line to make things better for the rest of us.
Smash the Patriarchy by Marta Breen and Jenny Jordahl
In too many places and too many time periods, women have been treated as inferior to men. But not every woman accepted that “fact” quietly. This comic introduces readers to dozens of women from all throughout history, including the present day, who have stood up to the bigoted, domineering, and creepy men who tried to keep them down.
Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist For Justice by Tommie Smith, Derrick Barnes, and Dawud Anyabwile
At the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Smith and John Carlos became Olympic medalists, only to face threats and professional exile when they used the medal ceremony to protest racism. This multi-award-winning graphic memoir is a great story and a useful reminder that no event, not even one as big as the Olympics, is ever apolitical.
Hopefully that gives you enough to read until next Tuesday!
~Eileen