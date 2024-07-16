Reading Comics Just ‘Cuz

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

If you’re in the mood to learn about some great new graphic novel releases, then you’ve come to the right place! Plus, I have some recommendations for you for comics about cousins.

Kay has zero interest in joining her church’s youth group, not even when she finds out that they spend their time exorcising demons. But Kay, who was always an outsider, is more different than she realized: she is one of a rare few who cannot be possessed by demons. Now she will need the help of her new church friends, whether she likes it or not!

Max is horrified when his parents send him to a no-tech-allowed summer camp just as he finally qualifies to compete in an elite video game tournament. Maybe the fresh air will do him some good…or maybe he’ll just have to escape back to the “real” world to make his dreams of glory come true.

Kettle Harbour by Kyle Vingoe-Cram Andrea and Brendan were as close as siblings during the summers they spent in a small Canadian town. But now, as adults, they struggle to reconnect while also dealing with grown-up problems like work, trauma, and aging parents. They can’t go back to the way things used to be, but maybe they can find a new way to fit together.

Jukebox by Nidhi Chanani Shaheen and Tannaz go looking for Shaheen’s missing father and end up discovering something amazing: a jukebox that can transport you back to the time period during which the record you listen to was made. The more trips the girls take, the bigger the potential cost — and the closer they get to solving the mystery that took Shaheen’s dad away from them.

Be sure to share these fun comics with your favorite cousin — or anyone else you think will enjoy them!

