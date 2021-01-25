Comics A–Z: Villains Xue Yang to Zouchouten

Xue Yang is one of those truly reprehensible villains who does horrible things to innocent people because he enjoys it. And he does it with a smile and so much glee you have to appreciate his commitment.

You also want to go through the screen and kick him in the face.

His main appearance in Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation is as part of a side quest featuring wandering warriors and doers of good Xiao Xingchen and Song Lan (it does smack into the main plot at various and sundry points).

After his difficult childhood (goes without saying), powerful nobles (assholes in pretty clothes) discover Xue Yang is a talented demonic cultivator (necromancy, dark magic) and offer him legal and physical security in exchange for his (secret) services. This puts Xue Yang at odds with Xiao Xingchen, who ultimately captures him and takes him to the nobles for judgment. Xue Yang’s allies disavow, etc., promise to punish him most heinously, then let him go. Xue Yang immediately sets off to avenge himself upon Xiao Xingchen by destroying his friend (husband) Song Lan; Xue Yang burns the temple in which Song Lan grew up, massacres its inhabitants, and blinds Song Lan. Xiao Xingchen gives up his own eyes to restore Song Lan’s sight at which point Xue cackles “hold my Emperor’s Smile” and fucks off to make the duo wait for whatever he has planned next.

Alas, unable to go long without shenaniganing, Xue Yang is injured and gets thrown in a ditch. Who should come along but Xiao Xingchen with the young woman who helps him. Xue Yang’s throat has (conveniently) been damaged to the extent Xiao Xingchen doesn’t recognize his voice and he takes the younger man in, healing him and then allowing him to stay. Xue Yang takes the opportunity to use demonic cultivation to trick Xiao Xingchen into massacring the villagers. Just for fun.

When Song Lan, who has been searching for his friend (husband) eventually shows up, he does recognize Xue Yang and engages him in a duel. Song Lan should win but Xue Yang throws the whole “Your sweet, gentle best friend (husband) slaughtered a whole village *maniacal laugh*” thing at Song Lan, which throws him off. This gives Xue Yang the opportunity to cut out Song Lan’s tongue so Xiao Xingchen can’t recognize his voice (perhaps a bit extreme) and, masking Song Lan’s humanity with more demonic cultivation, convinces Xiao Xingchen his friend (husband) is a living corpse. Xiao Xingchen murders Song Lan. Then things get really bad.

If it helps, Xue Yang totally gets what he deserves.

To my continuing agony, the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation manhua isn’t yet available in a legal English translation. You can, however, watch a live action interpretation on Netflix (in the U.S.) and the donghua on YouTube.