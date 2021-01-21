Comics A-Z: Villains Ugetsu to Waller

Sometimes the villains who do the most damage aren’t aren’t the ones who throw the hardest punches. Bruises heal eventually, but the same can’t always be said for the harm done by baddies who toy with their target’s emotions. And it isn’t just the “hero” who gets hurt; that sort of damage has a way of rippling outward and smacking into everyone the hero touches, sometimes taking them down with him.

Whether or not Ugetsu ever loved Akihiko is a moot point. Whether or not Akihiko loves Ugetso or is simply obsessed with him is a moot point. The point is that now (whenever story now is) Ugetsu enjoys making Akihiko sit, stay, heel. He thinks it’s fun to unravel Akihiko and then snap him back on a choke collar. To change the rules without notice and then change them again. To build a world on fault lines, smash tectonic plates together, stabilize, and then incite another earthquake.

He knows Akihiko doesn’t have anywhere else to go. He knows Akihiko doesn’t want to go anywhere else. He knows Akihiko needs him.

He counts on it. He gets off on it. And considering there might be collateral damage? Well, that’s entirely beneath him.

Willful cruelty is villainy of the worst kind and it isn’t a good luck on anyone. Not even pretty anime boys.