Comics A-Z: The Arts From Kusama to Ofrenda

For a guy a good chunk of the Western world is supposed to abhor, the Lightbringer has certainly staked out a decent amount of real estate as a muse. As the subject of paintings, sculptures, etchings, sketches, animation, video games, comedies and dramas of both stage and screen, and of course comics, it’s entirely possible the Devil is the most frequently depicted angel of all time.

The Devil is a Part-Timer is one of his more novel depictions, though, which is why I’ve included it here: defeated in his bid to conquer a sacred island, Lucifer and his most trusted general flee…to Tokyo in 2015. Hoping to find a way to replenish their magic and achieve world domination, they do what they must to establish a bulwark: rent a crappy apartment, try to stick to a budget, and secure employment. Satan steps up for that last part, knowing that if he can only rise through the ranks in the fast food chain that takes him on as a part-timer, he can conquer Tokyo, then Japan, then the World—provided he can survive the reincarnation of the hero Emilia, natural disasters that aren’t so natural, teenage fangirls, and the crushing demands of customer service.