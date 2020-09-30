Comics A-Z: The Arts from Undercut to Zoomorphic

If lockdown has taught us anything besides the importance of wearing masks and hand hygiene, it’s the artistry involved in a good haircut, especially an undercut that doesn’t look like you let your cat lick random patches of the short bits off while you followed along with a dull butter knife. If you wanna rock it like Sokka does, even as he and the rest of Team Avatar risk life, limb, and Azula to help Zuko find his long-lost mother in the wake of Fire Lord Ozai’s defeat, leave the styling to the professionals.

Momo is not one of them. No matter how hard he tries to convince you.