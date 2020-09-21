Comics A-Z: The Arts from Politics to Toriten

Inusaki is a private detective who…mostly takes jobs around the neighborhood to make ends meet. He also has the ability to understand and speak to birds who chatter incessantly and from whom he’d like a bit of peace, at least until he meets a crow he names Kuro whose voice seems oddly familiar. As Inusaki and Kuro spend more time together, Inusaki realizes the crow sounds very much like his landlord’s handsome, popular son Mitsuru with whom he’s also been growing closer.

But it can’t be…can it?

As far as I can tell (and someone please correct me if I’m wrong, this whole theory is based on a lot of Googling and the bonus two-pager at the back) the main title has something to do with tempura fried chicken popular in the region where the story takes place. According to the author, who is a huge fan of birds in general and crows in particular, they are great lovers of junk food, including mayo and fried chicken.

Cooking in general, and frying specifically, are for sure arts. My parents were solid ’80s and ’90s health nuts so I learned both how to cook and how to fry on my own. I’m decent at the former but the latter is…still very much a crap shoot, especially if we’re taking proper deep frying.

My Atlanta-born Nan would be appalled.