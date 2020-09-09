Comics A-Z: The Arts, From Fashion to Jātaka

Is this real life or is it just fantasy? It’s hard to tell these days, what with social media influencers and sometimes even our closest friends showing us perfectly dressed, perfectly made up, perfectly coiffed lives on Instagram when the truth is more like Lottie Person’s reality: terrible friends, a boyfriend who just traded in for a younger model, and a real possibility she may have gone a little out of her heads at a party and killed someone…But hey, as long as you look good doing it, right? Right??!

I wasn’t sure how I felt about Snotgirl when it debuted in 2016, but I’m glad I overrode myself on this once because once I was a few issues in, I found myself checking the calendar and counting down to the next. Special shout out to Quinn for marrying the color palette of successive books to whatever was “in” during a given fashion season; it kept Snotgirl fresh and helped the covers pop visually at my LCS, which displays current issues on rows of long shelves along the walls where Snotgirl always stood out like a supermodel amidst dark-suited minions.