Comics A-Z: History From Persia to Tunisia

The Baha’i faith was born in mid 19th century Persia with a message delivered by two divine messengers, Báb and Bahá’u’lláh: the purpose of human life, they announced, is to know God and attain his presence. The true human identity is that of a rational soul with both free will and powers of understanding that allow all people to better themselves and society.

Zanjan tells the story of this peaceful path’s emergence alongside that of a young man named Navid. Trained from a young age to join the social elite. The more he learns of society, however, the more Navid questions his predetermined path and the more conflict he sees between the military and the population of Zanjan, the more he is drawn to the new spiritual path of peace the citizens are fighting to protect.