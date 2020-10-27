Comics A-Z: History from Kusama to Oeuvre

Yayoi Kusama is a fascinating artist and a remarkable human. Coming from a background where her artistic talents were ridiculed and discounted, she moved to New York alone as a young woman and a struggling artist before it was fashionable to do so. A member of the ’60s avant garde, she creative massive installations and performance pieces (which she called “happenings”) that changed the way people thought about art and the world.

One of the most amazing things about Kusama-sensei, though, is her willingness to speak publicly about her experiences with mental illness and to be open about her decision in 1973 to take up permanent residence in a psychiatric facility, where she still resides today. While living there, she has continued to make art and has also delved into poetry and various forms of prose writing. Kusama-sensei does leave the facility occasionally for exhibitions of her work, traveling in the company of her physician.

She is 91 years old.