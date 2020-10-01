Comics A-Z: History From Aztec to Edo

When the gods appear to him in visions, Little Bao must take a stand against the so called “missionaries” who came from the west and destroyed his village. If violence is the only thing the interlopers can understand, then so be it; Little Bao will do what must to free his people.

Viviana was taken in by those same missionaries, however, when the people who lived in her village would have left her to die. They gave her a home and a family. When the rebellion comes, will she abandon the only people who ever cared about her or will she stand against the country of her birth?

Very few writers could execute projects like this successfully, especially graphic novels intended for middle grade readers. Balancing honesty and sensitivity, truth and lines of communication, engagement and education, takes a deft hand and a deep understanding of not only the history itself but of the readers who will be struggling with it. Yang is one of them and we’re lucky as hell to have him.