Comics A-Z: Fairytales, Folktales, and Myths from Engkanto to Juju

Modern day Manila is just like any other city in many ways: technology and convenience coexist with shadowy corners and crime. If you wander into those shadowy corners, whether accidentally or deliberately, you may find yourself facing demons. What’s different? Some of the demons are figurative, but in Budjette and Baldisimo’s world many of them are literal, including the engkanto, environmental spirits who can slip through the cracks between their reality and ours, who can bring good luck or ill depending on how humans have treated them in the past. If they were treated kindly, the engkanto might provide assistance. If not, they might steal your most prized possession. The good news is, when crime has a supernatural element, the Manila Police Department can call on their resident expert, Alexandra Trese.

A new edition of Trese‘s first volume is due out next month and Netflix has announced plans for an anime.