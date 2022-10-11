10 Quick And Easy Comic Book Halloween Costumes

It’s October which means that the Halloween vibes are all around us. Now, true, some of us have been celebrating since September 1st and to that I say huzzah! If we can accept Christmas being pushed as early as mid-October, we can accept 61 days of Halloween. But I digress.

As I was saying, Halloween time is nigh. And, no matter how old you are, it can be a fun time of the year. I’ve had some pretty cool costumes over the course of my lifetime. As with most things, it wasn’t until I was an adult that I realized how expensive costumes can be. Don’t get me wrong; I still like dressing up. But I do not like spending so much money on something that easily rips or tears.

As a result, homemade costumes have been my go to the few times I have dressed up in recent years. Typically I use what I already have at hand. But if I have to buy something new, it’s always something that can be integrated into my everyday wardrobe. To this day, one of the costumes I remember the most fondly are from my son’s first Halloween. He was a baby skunk and we used some of my partner’s military gear to be “Animal Control.” It was adorable.

If you’re of a similar nature, then you may be looking for some budget friendly comic book Halloween costumes. And that’s where I come in with some suggestions to help get those creative juices flowing for you.

Webtoons Halloween Costume Ideas Evelyne from Evelyne and the Occult by InksOwl Comics This is a super easy one since all you have to do to achieve this look is embrace your inner Goth. So, you’re going to want an all-black wardrobe with various accouterments, specifically of the occult variety to match the title. Browse through the series to get inspiration for all different outfits she wears to come up with your own spin on them.

Laz and Bea from Brimstone and Roses by Speremint This idea works for both romantic and platonic couples. For Bea, I would recommend a dress in the pin-up style or comfortable clothes. Just be sure to wear vibrant colors and add some jewelry. Pro-tip: she tends to be fond of cherries. And for Laz, embrace that dapper style with a pin-striped button down shirt, slacks with some suspenders, and a comfortable pair of loafers. If you want to go the extra mile, add face paint and horns for his demon form.

Bianca and Dr. Abercrombie from Clinic of Horrors by Merryweather and PokuriMio This is also a relatively simple one since you can snag a nurse’s costume and dye it light pink. Add a pink wig with some randomly placed band-aids, ideally in blue and pink to match and you’re all set for Bianca. Be sure to bring your own sarcasm. Dr. Abercrombie is also a relatively easy costume as well, really calling for just a pink button down shirt, blue and pink tie, slacks, and a lab coat. You can also accessorize with the stethoscope and glasses.

Arcus from Acception by ColourBee Arcus opens up the door for a lot of creativity since as long as you go with bright vibrant colors, you’re going to be on the right path. I would also recommend temporarily dying part of your hair in the rainbow style that Arcus rocks. If you’re not wanting to commit to that for longer than one night, spray hair colors are still a thing and work wonders as a temporary option.

Graphic Novels + Comic Book Halloween Costumes Anne Shirley from Anne of West Philly by Ivy Noelle Weir and Myisha Haynes This modern update of the well-beloved classic opens the doors for more people to show their love of Anne of Green Gables fame. For this, you just need a T-shirt, some blue jeans, and a yellow jacket with a butterfly patch on the shoulders. These should be easily found by a stop at a thrift shop or a local hobby store.

George and Harold from Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey The creative minds behind the titular hero, both of these characters also have their own unique style. George has a slightly more grown up approach to his wardrobe, and typically dons a white polo with a red and yellow striped tie and some dress shorts, while Harold prefers a green and white striped T-shirt and some khakis.

The Lumberjanes from Lumberjanes by ND Stevenson, Grace Ellis, and Gus A. Allen Since there is an entire cast of characters in this series, you have a variety of options to choose from. It is especially made easier when you remember that a camp is the setting; these characters would have packed for comfort so you shouldn’t be hurting too much by the end of the night. So, break out your flannels and shorts for this one and it could also be a group costume so you and your friends can all dress up together.

Nubia from Nubia: Real One by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith I am in love with everything about this cover art. It shows a beautiful Black girl rocking her natural hair style with a Wonder Woman shirt on with a pair of jeans. The silver wrist guards can be purchased from a costume shop, made from materials at home, or even achieved with some silver bangles. The nail look can also be done with some nail decals that can be picked up at most every single drugstore.

Nova and Tam from Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu Nova has a very classic witchy look to her so a button-down shirt with a skirt will do the trick. Add an apron and witch hat and you’re good to go there. For Tam, their style is more comfortable; so, think a sweater, flannel, and or T-shirt coupled with jeans. You can find wolf ears and a tail from a costume shop, especially when the fall season starts. Alternatively, if you’re a die hard Rennie, you may already have them from past trips to Faire.

Kamala Kahn from Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson , Sarah Pichellei, and Adrian Alphona For this one, you have two choices; you can rock this look displayed on the cover or you can snatch up a red full bodysuit and a long blue tunic with a gold lightning bolt running down the front of it. She also has a cape but if you have an Edna Mole mentality on this, the look can still be achieved without it. Just don’t forget the red domino mask.

And there you go! Hopefully, this list of comic book Halloween costumes helped to inspire you.